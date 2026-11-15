Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret’s Insights

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Jmdan
7h

Seven of those women look like sisters!!!

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Art's avatar
Art
4h

The real reason for his tabloid sex/spy scandal takedown? What were his views on an open AI market that they want to squash and take control of the company? 51-49 w/James Li has a well reasoned take on that angle.

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