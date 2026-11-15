The internet has been abuzz in recent weeks with provocative headlines of Chinese honeypot spies infiltrating US businesses with a focus on the drama of disgraced NVIDIA founder Jensen Huang, who has resigned in the face of mass media coverage of his multiple affairs and specifically one case being with an alleged Chinese spy.

Of course, no actual evidence of Huang’s mistress' connections to Xi Jinping are ever presented, but a robust use of the word “allegedly” has resulted in a total consensus of left and right flavored media around the common narrative that Xi Jinping’s regime had entrapped NVIDIA’s CEO as part of a larger subversive/technology theft operation.

Now beyond the tsunami of logical fallacies and words like “suspected”, “allegedly” as alternatives to actual evidence, we do know that his mistress does have certain red flags. For one, this Hong King citizen appears to have been born into an extremely affluent family and rose to become a multi-millionaire tech entrepreneur at a relatively young age. By 2025, her company ‘Megaspeed’ had deep contracts with NVIDIA and was valued at over $3 billion.

So to say “there is nothing to see here” is admittedly premature.

Additionally, the fact that this scandal has placed a spotlight on the wide array of tech billionaires romantically involved with young Chinese women does cause the curious mind to ponder what may be going on?

Acknowledging this anomaly is not to cast judgment on these marriages. Some or all may be totally honest cases of romance and love. However, I’m also not a fan of turning off my brain when confronting anomalies.

Without having all the details to this story, my mind went to one place you probably never heard of: The Foundation for the Eternal Feminine.

The Foundation for the Eternal Feminine

I invite the reader to review the multi billion-dollar Foundation of the Eternal Feminine founded in 2015 by systems analysis guru David Hawk (protégé of Tavistock’s Eric Trist).

Eric Trist (1909-1993) was himself a co-founder of London’s Tavistock Institute formed with generous funding from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund in 1946, and there-in re-organized the British Empire around a new system of integrated Cybernetics, run by shock troops of psychiatric experts. Throughout his life’s work, Trist (himself a protege of Kurt Lewin and B.F. Skinner) innovated such tools as “sensitivity training” (ie: self-sensoring of individual thought in order to be shaped by empathy with a collective), political correctness (ie: learning to not say things that may offend anyone else), and group dynamics (ie: shaping behavior around group think).

Trist’s student David Hawk found himself rising in influence within the Tavistockian control system throughout the 1980s and 1990s and set up The Foundation for the Eternal Feminine in 2015 as a strange Beijing/US-based foundation that professes to shape a new generation of Chinese Joan of Arcs among the billionaire heiresses of China who represent a surprisingly large quotient of China’s young elite due to the post 1979 one China policy undertaken by Malthusian followers of the Club of Rome associated with Zhao Ziyang.

The Foundation’s website asks the question: “Joan of Arc: Can we find a 21st Century Version?”

above image is from The Eternal Feminine website https://eternalfeminine.org

Of course, a naive person may read this and presume that Hawk is referring to an impassioned Christian woman inspired to fight for freedom and liberate her nation from invaders as the original saint had done. However, upon a deeper reading of Hawk’s website, such a person would discover a different image of Joan of Arc being promoted. One which looks a lot more like the image of a fanatical warrior witch leader at war with the patriarchy and possessed by demons.

images from https://eternalfeminine.org/featured-one/

Two images featured prominently on the Eternal Feminine website next to Joan of Arc include the Roman warrior/hunter goddess Diana (above left) which also doubled as Artemis in Greece. Worship of Diana (also a Lunar Goddess akin to Venus) involved practices of male castration for priests - a practice embraced by the Cult of Demeter/Cybele. As a leader of nocturnal female spirits or “witches”, Diana was kept alive in occult medieval practices as the heart of witch covens of Europe.

Another image featured on The Eternal Feminine website is Paul Cezanne’s 1877 painting literally titled ‘The Eternal Feminine’ featuring a faceless nude priestess with red eyes as a sacred Madonna worshiped by clergy, artists, and lawyers (representatives of the patriarchy.) This painting has been recognized as a reference to the Lunar deity Venus.

Describing the organization’s origins to a group of students in 2020, Hawk said:

“In 2015 I feared Donald Trump would become our next president. So I started a foundation in China which was called the Foundation for the Eternal Feminine and got some people to help me with it. Those people convinced some of the richest men in China owning some of the largest companies but also which only had a daughter. No son. They contributed $650 million to this foundation… it was to prepare humans for climate change and particularly to prepare women to be in charge and to be leaders of organizations during this thing we’re gonna call climate change. So this was about climate change and how to find leadership in the next 30, 40, 50 years.”

What Hawk did not mention in his presentation was that China’s new president Xi Jinping had launched a vast anti-corruption project in 2012 immediately upon the defeat of Xi’s nemesis Bo Xilai who nearly became head of the CPC. Bo Xilai did not escape this sweeping draining of the swamp and found himself in prison on corruption charges in 2013.

China’s Al Gore, the disgraced Bo Xilai

This particular case was made additionally odd as it involved the 2011 poisoning of a British businessman Neil Heywood closely affiliated to Bo Xilai and his wife who doubled as an influential MI6 agent and possible handler of the princeling couple. Whatever caused Bo Xilai’s wife to murder the agent with cyanide remains a bit of a mystery but between that mess, and the broader revelations of Bo Xilai’s graft and obedience to foreign agencies, he was dealt a sentence of life imprisonment.

Bo Xilai was not alone, but acted as an integral part of the powerful ‘Shanghai Clique’ of billionaires that had made their fortune largely under the influence and direction of western oligarchic powers. Xilai was a darling of the US Trilateral Commission, was known as ‘The Al Gore of China’ and was admired by the likes of David Hawk and Tavistock.

It is evident that Hawk’s generous Chinese billionaire donors who financed his foundation in 2015 had less connection to Xi or the Chinese government (which represent the patriarchy to be overthrown in Hawk’s mind), and is instead far more connected to the swamp which has been drained over the past 14 years with thousands of high level businessmen, and government officials jailed or executed for their role in managing fifth columns in China.

Back to the Eternal Feminine

Young Chinese women recruited to this operation are typically plucked from the upper crust of the ultra rich classes, and are then given heavy doses of conditioning across the foundation’s several elite resorts in the USA.

The website advertises its mission to cultivate female leaders and change agents in the following terms:

“Established in Beijing, China and Mt. Olive, New Jersey, USA, the FOUNDATION OF THE ETERNAL FEMININE is to support young women developing into leaders. They are selected as a diverse set of examples of the: “could be,” “ought to be” and “will become” of the feminine in the 21st Century society. They will become the future of the feminine as derived in the legacy of the feminine. They are to come from communities of little voice and no choice, to great voice and diverse choice.”

On the Foundation’s website, MK Ultra’s Gregory Bateson figures prominently, alongside imagery of children, Chinese poetry, scantily clad of women (sex= empowerment in divine feminine land), Leonard Cohen music, butterflies and dominatrixes.

Anyone ignoring this cultural inroad attempting to penetrate the soul of China’s upper crust princess-lings should pause and consider what happened when the role of Tavistock’s multifaceted war on the western baby boomer generation was overlooked in the 1940s and 1950s.

Salons and “Retreats” in America

The website showcases resorts in New York City (their US headquarters), the “New Jersey House Farm”, and a vast ‘Iowa Retreat’.

screenshot of foundation website

The Iowa retreat describes its service:

“Within the Iowa Center for Corporate Rehabilitation there are offices for The Eternal Feminine Foundation and its support facilities. Located on a mid-west American farm, that is 1.5 miles from any neighbors, Foundation and Corporate Center employees and their participants hold seminars and salons… The facility is at the center of a 1,500 acre Iowa family farm that is demonstrating the needed experiments to grow more health food in a better way while parts are being returned to nature… The facility offers nine bedrooms and many reading and/or discussion spaces… These seminars are consistent with the Foundation values and courses of action.”

screenshot of foundation website

Overall, the Foundation’s resorts offer to re-connect the young ladies with the harmony of nature, the Eternal Feminine, the evils of the patriarchy, Daoism and cure the world of the masculine toxicity of Confucianism and Christianity.

Describing a debate with leading members of China’s Executive Committee over which philosophical pathway was the best for China in the 21st Century, Hawk stated:

“I argued China should get beyond Confucius. That Confucius was not serving them well. Too much orderliness. Too much stability. Too much obeying the rules. That in essence, China needed to go back to the wisdom of Lao Tzu and dump Confucian thinking.”

The Foundation describes that it’s purpose:

“is to tap into the feminine and the difference it allows for an end state. We wish to see if it can make a difference to improving our relations to our various worlds via a wider perspective on who we are and what we shall become. We believe the female perspective on life offers a difference that can be very helpful and make a difference to living systems. Institutions are based in time and space, where the space of the Foundation is seen in the action in its two urban settings, Shanghai and New York, and its two rural retreats for reflection in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. These give a sense of the basis of and futures to be discovered in the Foundation. All institutions need a symbol, an icon of what they protect as they eternally become.”

Despite complaining that the patriarchy is inherently entropic (aka: governed by the second law of thermodynamics) and inclined towards stagnancy, tyranny and decay, Hawk makes it clear that logically consistent thinking has no place in his ‘feminine ideal’ where he writes that the Eternal Feminine “is consistent with the Second Law of Thermodynamics, a rule of science virtually ignored in education.”

As Cynthia Chung outlined in her recent article The Revenge of the Beijing Technocrats for an ‘Open Society’, the principal use of Zhao Ziyang by the western oligarchy was to force closed systems of static equilibrium onto the management of China premised upon the supposed universal law of entropy following the systems management theories of Futurist Alvin Toffler.

And as I outlined in this recent lecture, the notion that entropy is a law of nature can be understood as an elaborate hoax.

Luckily, it appears that Xi Jinping understands the dangers posed by Hawk’s foundation as the Chinese government intervened to block Hawk’s desires to lead the organization placing in his stead a young heiress to China’s largest beer company into its presidency, and forcing Hawk to resign (unless he got a sex change which he said he was willing to do).

In his 2020 lecture Tavistock, Social Systems Science, Action Learning, Hawk stated his belief that Xi Jinping’s government likely wishes that he be arrested saying (at min 2:17:03): “I obviously have trouble with their government because of my humor and touch of anarchism and they like to put such people in jail.”

Some parting questions

So what is the true mission of these female warriors being shaped by this US-led Asian Tavistock agency?

Is it simply to radicalize young heiresses into becoming instruments devoted to infiltrate and overthrow China?

Is it designed to shape talented young female spies and influencers capable of managing the libidos of men in power?

Is the goal to create a new movement to shape culture and new generations of feminine revolutionaries devoted to ending the patriarchy and usher in a new age out of the fires and ashes of collapse?

Maybe a little bit of “all of the above”?

One irony stands out: All of the organizers of Tavistock and the Foundation for the Eternal Feminine which are shaping the training of this new invisible army of sexually charged, Daoist women warrior/priestesses… from David Hawk himself, to MKUltra’s Gregory Bateson, and Eric Trist are all male social engineers.

Apparently, no matter how empowered women may become, they apparently need men (or vicarious father figures as Bateson taught Hawk) to teach them what exactly a woman is, and what she should do.

And does this sexually charged idea of an Eternal Feminine include the social conditioning of children? Not looking good, when on their very website they include a creepy section called “The Eternal Feminine, as seen in Father-Daughter Relations,” with pedo-vibes Bateson and a young girl.

A screenshot of section 3 of the Foundation’s website featuring extensive lessons from MK Ultra’s Gregory Bates who apparently understood “the essence of the Eternal Feminine"

Clearly in this sort of relationship dynamic, the male has even greater influence over shaping and dictating the behaviour and ideology of a young girl who is to aspire to the ideal of an “eternal feminine.”

A Necessary Disclaimer

In writing this short article, I do not want anyone to think that I am denying the fact that women have faced immense injustice throughout history.

The egotistical obsession with imposing order and stasis onto reality has often resulted in soul suffocating torment for those unwilling to part with their conscience, and an intuitive sense of right vs wrong. Some might choose to label this egotistical obsession for “logic” and “order” as intrinsically “masculine” (as if women don’t have the capacity to use logic or order)… These same figures would argue that the feminine is thus the opposite. It is primal, pure, erotic, sensual, intuitive, empathic and anarchistic.

I both reject those definitions of “male and female” essence outright, and would instead label those two extreme opposites as “perverse male” and “perverse female” essences at best. From my standpoint, it appears that institutionalized perverse male energy has resulted in a long trail of war, crusades, bloodshed, inquisitions, and oppression of races and sexes deemed ‘inferior’. Meanwhile practitioners of Gaia worship, Diana/Cybele/Demeter rites under the Moon have also created their fair share of sociopathic witch covens (often with Male warlocks managing from above), ritual abuse and chaos.

So why do we have to assume that a polar opposite in the form of a perverse female energy is the natural remedy to patriarchal oppression?

Isn’t all perversity and imbalance drawing from a common source of darkness?

In a future installment, Cynthia and I will explore this in a bit more detail.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).