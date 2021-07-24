The Frankfurt School, Critical Theory and Ultimate Frisbee

During this conversation on the ‘Dogs and Baskets Podcast’, filmmaker Frank Huguenard and Matthew Ehret approach the discussion of liberal fascism, critical theory, the structure of creative thought, the Frankfurt School and the nature of physical space time from the standpoint of an investigation into the strange rules of Ultimate Frisbee.

Frank's films can be found here: www.beyondmefilm.com

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and in 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation . His new book “The Clash of the Two Americas vol. 1” is now available for purchase here.