The Fraud of Big Bang Cosmology

Over the last 80 years, a debate has been manufactured between two fallacious extremes.

On the one hand biblical creationism has adopted the mantle of “faith” and asserts the entire universe to have been created 6000 years ago out of nothing.

On the other hand, banner of “scientific rationalism” has been taken up by Big Bang cosmology asserting the entire universe to have been created exactly 13.7265 billion years ago… out of nothing.

While many people get sucked into picking a team in this fight, the fact that both arguments share common ontological absurdities (such as the notion that something can be created from nothingness) is too easily overlooked.

In this episode of Breaking Free of Psyops, I decided to debunk those common fallacies in literal creationism and also Big Bang Cosmology with a look to the discoveries of Halton Arp, evidence for the existence of Intrinsic Redshift, embryology on the small and galactic scales and much more.

You can watch the full episode on Substack above, or Youtube here , or Rumble here.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress