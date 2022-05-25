"One of the most consequential landmarks in Chinese-Arab relations is the 'Arab Policy Paper' released by China in 2016. The paper emphasised historic cooperation, peaceful relations and the openness of each civilisation towards the other. [..] noticeably it encouraged China and the Arabs to work together on 'building a new type of international relations' that would safeguard state sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity."

Excerpt from a research paper produced by Wathiqat Wattan Foundation in Damascus, Syria.

In this conversation with the brilliant journalist Vanessa Beeley, I discussed the relevance of China's Ancient Silk Road to the modern day geopolitical power games that are playing out globally. Western propaganda designed to criminalise China is dissected and while not all questions are answered as the world hegemonic schisms are being revealed to us, this conversation should bring insight and transparency to many legitimate concerns about our future.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

