The Gnostic Fallacy of Zero Sum Thinking

In this long form interview, I had a fun conversation with host Tommy Carrigan about our personal struggles, and the destructive roots of oligarchical thinking rooted in hatred and learned misanthropy.

How does the occult blood ritual of Operation Phoenix in Vietnam help us understand the roots of the cattle mutilation hoax, Operation Blue Beam and broader disclosure movement today? How did Aldous Huxley and Julian Huxley plant the seeds for transhumanist sociopathic elites? What are the cultural traps that have kept society enslaved to a self-professed master class in ancient Rome and how do those same traps shape modern cultural and educational policy today?

A discussion about the flaws of zero-sum thinking (ie: Game Theory) and the healthier political, scientific paradigm is also discussed at length.

Follow Tommy's channel here: https://rumble.com/c/TommyCarrigan

Author Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I have written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

