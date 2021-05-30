The Golden Section and Astronomy: Observatory Construction Update with Patrick Cyr

How does astronomy relate to an appreciation of life and how do both relate to the golden section? In this short video the Rising Tide Foundation’s Matthew Ehret and classical painter/astronomer Patrick Cyr discuss the driving intention and philosophy behind the construction of a new dodecahedral observatory and the importance of the Golden Section in the foundation of a classical humanist curriculum. The unification of painting, music and science is also discussed.

To listen to an earlier RTF interview with Patrick Cyr on classical painting, click here.

