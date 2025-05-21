I had the pleasure of joining Jason and Jim Jatras for a chat about techno-feudalism, Mark Carney, the unspeakable evil embedded in Canada’s system of controls, Jesuit manipulation of world events, secret societies and much more in a jam packed episode of Jason Mironchuk live.
So, Canadians voted for populism, against globalism, against 'woke', against 'transhumanism' against The Great Reset.... and they got Mr. Globalist Bankster, transhumanist, and 'woke' neo-Bolshevik ideologue, Mark Carney.
What is to be done?
The Oneida Community!?