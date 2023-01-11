The Great Game: Debunking Peter Zeihan's Lies on The Joe Rogan Experience
In this week's episode of the Great Game on Rogue News, Matt and V dismantled the dizzying array of misinformation dolled out by snake oil salesman Peter Zeihan's recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.
Click below to watch the full show on Rumble, Bitchute, Youtube or Soundcloud:
Or watch on Bitchute here, Youtube here, or Soundcloud here:
Follow me on Telegram at T.me/CanadianPatriotPress
Listened to this interview on my drive into work this AM. Job well done, gents!
I too am letdown by Joe’s interviews as of the last few years. The guy needs to call things as they are and blow the lids off everything “they” are trying to hide. It’s starting to make me wonder if Joe isn’t some sort of operative or “controlled opposition”. Although you can’t really call him opposition as he hasn’t (far as I know) called out against the jabs for all ages and demographics. He still holds true that they have benefits for older and compromised populations.
Agree 100%. Saw this guy as a fake after seeing him on YouTube. He just set off BS detector alarm bells. The type of guy you see hanging around some fake "hippie" "cool" grocery-cafe boutique in these "smart" cities.