The Great Game on Rogue News- Afghanistan, China, Russia and the Failure Of The West

In today's episode of the newly-renamed "The Great Game with Matthew Ehret", V and I unpack the dynamics shaping Afghanistan, including the requirements for reconstruction and long term development. These demands are contrasted to those forces among the Anglo-American elite who wish to bend humanity to a more evil destiny.

We discussed the philosophical underpinnings of Natural Law vs man-made rules asking: how does one judge a good from evil law or even how does one break rules in a lawful vs unlawful way?

A broader history of Trotskyism, Jabotinski, and the anarchist/fascist efforts of Alexander Helphand (Parvus) are addressed, which represented a coup unleashed in Russia that resulted in three dead czars and a color revolution while also playing into the emergence of the Young Turk mobs of Istanbul, an Armenian genocide, and the rise of Hitler.

How the Trotsyites became both radical Zionists as well as radical religious end-timers in the USA with the rise of the neocons that carried the Trotsky/Parvus doctrine of "Permanent War-Permanent Revolution" into the Middle East during the Zbigniew-dominated 1970s and 1980s is also addressed.

