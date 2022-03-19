In this week’s episode of the Great Game, V and I discuss the foundations of a new financial architecture quickly being brought online by nationalist forces in Russia and their Chinese allies beginning with Sergei Glazyev’s new Eurasian Economic Union-China program. This project has excluded Yale-trained operatives embedded in Russia’s Civil Service and private central banking system from participation with many western liberal agents sweating heavily over the fate that awaits them now that the Anglo-American great game to destroy Russia has been called out.

We additionally discussed the end of the petro dollar with Saudi Arabia’s explosive announcement that oil purchases can now be settled in Yuan breaking the 50 year monopoly held by the USA which was established by Henry Kissinger and co in 1973.