In this week’s episode of the Great Game, V, CJ and I discuss a wide range of topics starting with the most recent developments in Ukraine, the creation of artificial scarcity across the Trans Atlantic Community, and the growth of a modern social credit system.

We also discuss the perverse use of genetically modified mosquitos currently being deployed across California and Florida to combat diseases that haven’t existed in the USA for over 80 years, Bill Gates’ multi-billion dollar project to block out the sun (this sadly isn’t a joke) and the underlying religion of today’s transhumanist-loving elite as a direct continuity from ancient Babylonian occultism to the present.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

