In this week's episode of the Great Game, V, CJ and I break down the real story behind the sabotage of Nord Stream 1 and 2 which will lead to thousands of deaths this winter and the accelerated shutdown of the already feeble trans-Atlantic economy.

We also address the strange connection between Ted Kaczynski (aka: The Unabomber) and the rise of eco-terrorism across the world which have a strange relationship with neocon unipolarists and transhumanists which may surprise you.

