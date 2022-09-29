The Great Game this week: Eco-Terrorists and Neocons Converge
In this week's episode of the Great Game, V, CJ and I break down the real story behind the sabotage of Nord Stream 1 and 2 which will lead to thousands of deaths this winter and the accelerated shutdown of the already feeble trans-Atlantic economy.
We also address the strange connection between Ted Kaczynski (aka: The Unabomber) and the rise of eco-terrorism across the world which have a strange relationship with neocon unipolarists and transhumanists which may surprise you.
