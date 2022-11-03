In this week's episode of the Great Game, VJ, CJ and I explore the roots of 20th century fascism and the origins of transhumanism by evaluating the occult geopolitical operations that destroyed the Christian-Muslim-Confucian-Jewish alliance of the early 9th century and the origins of the Crusades. We explore Putin's Valdai speech which identified two opposing currents within the too-often labelled "western culture" with only one of those two cultural traditions as being compatible to the multipolar world.

