In this week's episode of the Great Game, V and I unpack Putin's historic Sept. 30 speech and its ramifications, as well as Elon Musk's surprisingly reasonable twitter intervention in favor of a peace process in Ukraine. We additionally ask the question: is the oligarchy capable of changing course from their doomed dystopic New World Order script?

Click below to watch the show on Rumble, Bitchute, Youtube and Soundcloud:

Or watch on Rumble here , Bitchute here

and Soundcloud here:

T.me/CanadianPatriotPress