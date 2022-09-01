In this week's edition of The Great Game on Rogue News with V and CJ, we discussed the roots of the Great Reset with Maurice Strong's Malthusian revival, and the current self-mutilating food and energy program imposed upon the citizens of the trans atlantic rules based order who have been dubbed "useless eaters" by sect of utilitarian technocrats with a bit too much power in their hands.

We contrast this insanity with the bright future being brought online with the multipolar alliance, with a deep dive into Saudi Arabia’s new turn towards sanity, Africa’s hope for a new dynamic of development and the Non Aligned Movement’s important role in global affairs.

Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .