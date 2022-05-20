In this week's episode of the Great Game on Rogue News, I unpack the ugly story behind Finland (and Sweden’s) Nazi past, it's 1919-2020 official Swastika air force logo, the occult roots of the Thule Society via a Lucifarian outgrowth of Madame Blavatsky's Theosophism and much more. Click on the image below to watch the show on Bitchute.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

