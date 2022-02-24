Due to the pushback from a few courageous Senators and Members of Parliament (as well as certain financial institutions petrified of an immanent bank run), the Canadian government has been induced to announce the repeal of the Emergency Measures Act during a surprising February 23 press conference. During this announcement, it was also announced that the 200+ bank accounts seized during the past several days would slowly be unfrozen and citizens unjustly arrested would be freed.

While all of this is certainly good, an Orwellian “war on disinformation and hate” has been unleashed and a new level of integration between banks and intelligence agencies as announced by Chrystia Freeland has been put into motion.

While more information is needed to gain a full picture of the events that have taken place behind the scenes leading to this surprise announcement, it is worth keeping in mind nothing is unconnected from 1) the global geopolitical process shaped by a clash between two opposing paradigms now underway and 2) the historic forces shaped by open/creative vs closed/static systems.

It is with this contextual reality in mind, that I present this week’s episode of The Great Game (filmed on Tuesday Feb. 22) which admittedly did not foresee the repeal of the Emergency Act, although I hope still provided some valuable insights

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .