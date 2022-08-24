In this week's episode of The Great Game on Rogue News, V and I discuss the trainwreck that is Sam Harris and other radical atheist materialists posing as intellectuals. Looking at both Harris and Dawkin’s (two of the celebrated “four horsemen of atheism”), we discuss why these individuals not only fail at any claim of being intellectuals, but additionally why they are merely aspiring high priests of a new elitist religion masquerading under a thin veneer of science.

We additionally contrast the sick parody of thinking exhibited by such goofballs with the more substantial creative mentation of genuine integrated human beings leading the Eurasian nations of the world which ironically finds many parallels to the better forgotten traditions that had once animated the best of western civilisation.

Click below to watch the show on Bitchute, Rumble or Soundcloud:

Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

