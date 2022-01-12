The Great Game this Week: Soros/NED Fails In Kazakhstan, Ethiopia, Venezuela, Syria, Belarus and Beyond

In this week’s episode of the Great Game, V and I explored the history of color revolutions from the French Revolution, to the Bolshevik Revolution, to the rise of the age of Open Society and the National Endowment for Democracy that have lit the world on fire during the last 40 years.

We took some time to showcase the multipronged Soros-run operations in Kazakhstan from 1995-present which has created a major fifth column operating within this incredibly strategic nation and very much tied to exiled oligarch Mukhtar Ablyazov who fled to London in 2009.

Additionally, we spent some time assessing the de-regulation of finance from the Big Bang to the destruction of Glass-Steagall as another branch of the war against humanity that dovetails the growth of the NATO Borg machine in the wake of the Soviet Union’s dissolution.

Finally, solutions were also addressed with a focus on the Eurasian Economic Partnership, combatting closed system technocracy, and launching an open system age of human-centered political economy.

