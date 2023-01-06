In this week’s episode of the Great Game, we discussed the FDIC’s new plans to invoke bail-ins amidst the fast emerging economic tsunami. This program is contrasted with a deep dive into FDR’s war with Wall Street, the origins of the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation), the fight for open system economics, Ben Franklin’s fight to create a meritocratic republic and the current battles for a Eurasian led multipolar system.

