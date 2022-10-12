The Great Game This Week: Technocrats Double Down in Race to Oblivion
In this week's episode of The Great Game on Rogue News, we discuss surreal leap into the abyss led by NATO-phile puppets like Jens Stoltenberg, PM Scholz, Joe Biden and an array of delusional Ukrainian lackies in the face of an un-winnable quagmire both in Ukraine and across the collapsing Trans Atlantic zone of insanity more broadly. Matters of energy politics, desperate psy ops, anti-China propaganda and Falun Gong are also discussed.
Click on the links below to watch the show on BitChute, Rumble and SoundCloud:
Listen on Soundcloud by clicking below:
Subscribe to Rogue News on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/roguenewstv
T.me/CanadianPatriotPress
