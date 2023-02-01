In this week's edition of The Great Game on Rogue News, V and I break down the psychology of the unipolarist cult attempting damage control on a world war scenario that they delusionally put into motion over the course of the past 30 years.

We also review Russia's official response to the "offers at de-escalation" made by the undynamic duo of Anthony Blinken and Victoria Nuland on Jan. 25-26.

We end this show with an analysis of the mental breakdown of western "political science" indoctrination over the past century and review the opposing paradigms of regionalisation occuring around the Eurasian Economic Union's new free trade agreement with Iran, China's new free trade agreement with Saudi Arabia, the African free trade zone or CELAC customs union which all stand in principled opposition to the globalist death cult managing NAFTA, and the European Union.

