In this week’s episode of the Great Game, V, CJ and I discuss the ongoing collapse of the liberal world order, and the rise of the anti-liberal multipolar alliance. A deep dive into the historic roots of US-China relations is explored with a focus on the role of Colorado Governor William Gilpin, Lincoln and Sun Yat-sen in shaping world history.

Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .