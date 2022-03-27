In this week’s episode of the Great Game, V and I discuss breaking events over the past week, the ouster of Chubais, new revelations of Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell which ties into Metabiota and the vast US biolabs in Ukraine, a strange Ukrainian oligarch, the deadly legacy of Madeleine Albright, and the purgatorial delusion of Metaverse.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .