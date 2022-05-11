In this Great Game Victory Day special, V and I break down the ugly fact that WW2 was never truly won in 1945 as many have been falsely led to believe. The reason for this ugly fact is simply that the prime movers behind the rise of fascism during the 1920s-1930s not only went unpunished in Nuremberg, but continue to exert a vast influence on the Trans Atlantic community to this day.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the 'Untold History of Canada' book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy.

