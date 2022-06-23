The Great Game this Week: Transhumanist Feudalism or Multipolar Future?
In this week's episode of the Great Game on Rogue News, V, CJ and I unpack the dark currents underlying transhumanism and the culture of mediocrity underlying the oligarchy's managerial class of servants. We additionally explore the fallacy of Big Bang theory, Standard Model Quantum mechanics, and Darwinism as different facets of a post-truth religious order masquerading around a veneer of "scientism".
Click below to listen on Rumble
Or watch on BitChute here
Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation . This article was first published on The Strategic Culture Foundation.
Is there a way to download this (not just stream it)?