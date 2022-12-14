In this episode of The Great Game, CJ and I break down the developments of a new cockpit of war emerging in Serbia, and also take a deep dive into the historic roots of color revolutions, Young Europe anarchist sects led by Anglo-Venetian freemasons and the manipulation of World War 1.

We also talk about Edgar Poe.

