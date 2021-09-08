The Great Game: Trotsky's Cybernetic Revenge and Putin's Arctic Flank

In this week's episode of the Great Game, we discuss the good, the bad and the ugly developments of world history and modern events. The discussion unpacks the positive developments surrounding Russia's Eastern Economic Forum (Sept 2-4) which is unleashing a new multipolar development dynamic onto the world in total synergy with China's Belt and Road Initiative.

We then look at the strange death of Germany's ambassador to China and the historic case studies of western ambassadors who died on duty while intervening into the British great game. The first example we explore is US Ambassador to Afghanistan Adolph Dubs whose 1979 murder played a major role in the Trilateral Commission's program to suck Russia into a bloodletting in the 1980s and whose backchannel diplomacy with President Amin ran in total opposition to Brzezinski’s fanatical desire to expand drugs and Islamic terrorism onto the world.

This anomaly then launches us into a higher discussion of how the Trotskyites warred with Stalin's forces during the 1920s-1940s and took over control of Russian policy-making with Nikita Khrushchev’s ascension to power in Russia. This then allows us to appreciate how those same Trotskyites in the USA rose to positions of power within the USA itself becoming a right wing sect known as the neocons.

To access Grover Furr's books and research, see: https://msuweb.montclair.edu/~furrg/

