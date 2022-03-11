This week’s explosive admission of US Biolabs in Ukraine during Victoria Nuland’s Senate Foreign Relations testimony served as an opening to today’s episode of the Great Game. How did today’s network of 300+ international Department of Defense-funded Biolabs come into being? What did Russia know about these operations in Ukraine and how is this all connected to the anthrax attacks in December 2001 and earlier Project for a New American Century manifesto of October 2000 authored by Victoria Nuland’s husband Robert Kagan? To answer these questions and more, click on the show below.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .