The Great Game with Matthew Ehret & V- Schwab's Green Nightmare vs Glazyev's Multipolar future

Today's episode of the Great Game featured an analysis of the clash of ideas represented by Sergey Glazyev and other proponents of the multipolar alliance on the one side vs Klaus Schwab and other misanthropic unipolarists on the other. Other topics discussed include: The real reasons for the energy crisis, the encirclement of China, the fallacy of green energy, why Carney believes a $150 trillion Global Green New Deal is possible and Porsche's innovative solution to pollution.

