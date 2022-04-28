In this discussion with the hosts of Superspreaders Podcast, I was invited to discuss a myriad of topics ranging from the causes of the current financial meltdown, the war in Ukraine, the scientific fraud of COVID, the Great Reset agenda, how previous “New World Orders” were subverted, the dynamics of Chinese politics and what is controlling Canada.
Click on the image to watch the full interview on Bitchute
Or watch on Rumble here
Subscribe to the Superspreaders podcast here
Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .
