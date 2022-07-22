In this episode of The American Journal with Harrison Smith on Infowars, I was invited to speak about my work on The Unfinished Symphony (vol 1 of the Clash of the Two Americas) and The Untold History of Canada series, with a focus on the international dynamics of 1776, the failure of Canada to accept the Ben Franklin challenge, the 1688 Deep State takeover of England, the failure of the Jacobin Color Revolution and the Anglo-Canadian foundations to Lincoln's murder.

Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

