Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret’s Insights

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Edward Flynn's avatar
Edward Flynn
5d

Appreciate this timely post. Barbara Boyd just posted a summary of the Democrats’ big plans for a French-revolution type overthrow of the US government, naming of a new president and man-hunt for anyone who voted for Trump. These idiots miss this detail: whose side the military is on. We’ll see who gets hunted down.

I read “The Clash…” vols 1 & 2 in 2021 after viewing Day Two of Reiner Fuellmich’s Grand Jury. Alex Thomson was my introduction to City of London, followed by your presentation, wherein you stressed that that the elites’ linear models of our world and species do not work, putting the lie to their Malthusian outlook. Little did I understand that the cult beliefs they advocate justify their elite-ness, their right to cull the masses as they see fit and the virtue signaling about “protecting” the earth from us that, they think, should encourage the compliant masses to wish for their own disappearance to please their masters.

What I really did not get is that these cult beliefs and rituals trace far back into history. As a rational, educated person I figured “Come on! No one can still believe that crap!” Belief and embrace may be distinct. What primitive and ignorant humans of antiquity could be convinced of may not be exactly the function of these rituals in the hands of the elites. They may not believe a word if it, but they must find justification of their rabid bid to maintain dominance of the earth in group identification with the ancient cults … membership in their exclusive club that requires weird initiation ceremonies for the wealthy members. And a rich diet of engineered stupidity for the masses.

How damaging this has been is mind boggling. But … there it is.

In “The Clash …” vols 1 and 2 you had not yet covered the French Revolution as a City of London project. I figure it HAD to be the case given how pissed-off the Brits had to have been over France’s aid to the American Revolution. Thank you for covering this topic in this post.

I already read most of “Revenge …” part 1, and have the rest on my shelf. I’ll keep going. I can understand that the Sybils guided geopolitics in Ancient Rome, but the fact that the mystery cults have such profound impact in the world today is a reality hard to believe, but imperative to accept.

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Sons of Isaac's avatar
Sons of Isaac
1d

Wow. Matt Ehret opens the gold mine! Answers so many questions and ties so many things together.

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