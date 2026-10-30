The Hidden History of Power (Conversations on the Fringe)

In this Redpill Project podcast I spoke with host Jeff Spike Wong about the structures of power, the weaknesses inherent within oligarchical systems, how magic tricks are baked into the Great Game, the immortality of the soul, and a myriad of other extremely important topics. This one tackles heavier-than-usual themes so bring your thinking cap and enjoy.

Watch the show on Substack above or Rumble here, or Youtube here or Spotify here

Follow Jeff Wong on Conversations from the Fringe here.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).