The Hidden Nazi Roots of Conservationism

A miracle appears to be happening, as the multibillionaires of the World Economic Forum (WEF) appear to have grown consciences. No longer do these gold collar elites yearn for profit and power, but as we have seen coming out of COP26 (sometimes dubbed ‘FLOP26’), leading WEF-figures like Prince Charles, Jeff Bezos, Mario Draghi, Mark Carney and Klaus Schwab have announced a new system of economics that is based on virtue over profit!

Is this time to rejoice, or is something much much darker at play?

Does this new virtue have anything to do with lifting people out of poverty or ending economic injustice?

Sadly, it is designed to do very much the opposite.

This new virtue, is premised on an ancient ethic of empires designed to control the human herd and obstruct the means of nation states to provide for the needs of their people… all under the guise of “saving nature”.

Among the new array of financial mechanisms which we see being brought online in this war against humanity involve Bezos’ new Earth Fund, Sir Robert Watson’s Living Planet Index and the new Rockefeller Foundation-sponsored Intrinsic Exchange Group which seeks to turn global ecosystems worth an estimated $4 quadrillion (if left untouched) into financial equity controllable by new private corporations (dubbed “natural asset companies”). These new companies will become the stewards of new protected zones across the globe which the UN demands encapsulate 30% of the earth’s surface by 2030 and much more by 2050.

For nations or even many farmers in the west who feel resentment that their rights to make a living or support their people by having their lands and resources kept off limits under this new paradigm, they are told that streams of money will be showered upon them. Hundreds of billions of monopoly money will be sprayed onto the developing sector as bribes to keep them undeveloped, carbon exchange markets will be set up so that poor nations can sell their un-used carbon quotas to private polluting companies and make money that way. Even in the west, farmers will be offered money to kill their cattle and stop grazing on soon-to-be protected last.

In this week's episode, Matt and V tackle the disturbing roots of today's modern conservation movement which seeks to take the vast majority of earth's ecosystems out of bounds of any human economic activity under a new global feudal system of controls. With many parallels to the feudal days of the 13th century Europe, today’s aspiring feudal lords manage such companies as Blackrock, Vanguard, Amazon and State Street and seek to punish all serfs from infringing on properties which only the nobility may control. V and I trace modern conservationism to the British empire and fascist Germany along and explain how this movement was always connected to eugenics. We additionally address how these Anglo-Nazi programs morphed into something new during the post-WW2 era and how many leaders of the Multipolar Alliance (and their Latin American and African collaborators) are resisting its influence today.

