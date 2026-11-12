The Jesuitical Fraud of Chardin’s “Omega Point”

In this lecture, I deconstruct the fraudulent thinking, work and plans of the famous Jesuit Priest-reformer Pierre Teilhard de Chardin (1881-1955) who sought to integrate Christianity with Darwinism and Pantheism as an integral leader of the Modernist Jesuits tied directly to Thomas Huxley's X Club in London.



In this lecture you will be introduced to Chardin's role as a leading figure behind two major early 20th century hoaxes (1- the Piltdown Man hoax of 1910-1912 and 2- the Peking Man hoax sponsored by the Rockefeller Foundation from 1921-1924). |



Despite being celebrated by New Agers and Christian Mystics alike as a “beautiful visionary”, Chardin's direct quotes supporting eugenics, the inferiority of dark skinned races, the need for fascist control over unfit races, and his belief that evil and war were necessary mutations leading us towards an 'Omega Point', betrays a much darker agenda underlying the public image and the true esoteric definition of “Christ Consciousness”.



How has Chardin's ideas directly shaped the Transhumanist cult and the ideas of misanthropic "visionaries" like Ray Kurzweil, Yuval Harari, Elon Musk, Larry Elison, and Peter Thiel (as well as major sections of Catholic and Protestant christians alike)? How did he collaborate with arch-eugenicist Sir Julian Huxley after WW2 to wrap the science of eugenics into new skinsuits?



All of this will be addressed in this lecture which you can watch on Substack above, or on Youtube here, or Rumble here, or Spotify here

To watch previous episodes of this series, use the links below:

The Fraud of Big Bang Cosmology

The Fraud of Darwinism

Since this is part of the larger Open vs Closed Systems course series produced for The Academy for International Cooperation, you can watch the earlier lectures here.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).





