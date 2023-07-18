This Wednesday, July 19th at 7pm Eastern Time, I asked my friend Li Kangzheng to deliver a presentation on China’s untold history which is guaranteed to blow your mind and expand your understanding on the dynamics of our past and present world. This presentation will follow up on the Sunday presentation by Carl Zha which can be viewed here.

I asked Li to make a short description of his lecture which follows:

“This coming lecture will explore the British Empire’s scheme to tax every Chinese import and export for a century and the Chinese “precursor to the League of Nations”. We will also deal with the topic of Hong Kong in revolt featuring a true student massacre which accompanied an incredibly self-destructive educational revolution… but not the ones you think.”

Access the live lecture on zoom on Wednesday at 7pm Eastern Time by clicking the link below:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87374642031