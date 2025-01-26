In this provocative episode of The Lavigne Show, I joined up with Bruce Pardy, a Law Professor turned freedom advocate, and host Jason Lavigne to examine Justin Trudeau’s prorogation of Parliament—a move now challenged by the JCCF.

Drawing parallels to the U.K. Supreme Court’s decision against Prime Minister Boris Johnson, we explored whether Canada’s democracy might face similar legal repercussions.

What to Expect Legal Consequences of Prorogation Discover what might happen if Canada’s courts follow the U.K.’s lead, potentially overturning Parliament’s shutdown.

A Republic on the Horizon? Learn why some believe Canada could benefit from cutting ties with the Crown—and whether such a move could strengthen individual rights and freedoms.

Historical & Constitutional Deep Dive Get a crash course on Canada’s legal origins, the evolution of its institutions, and the forces that could shape its future—free from monarchical vestiges.

Bruce Pardy discusses the constitutional stakes in play and why this case goes beyond parliamentary procedure.

And I did my best to provide a big-picture perspective by delving into world history and global power shifts, revealing how Canada’s monarchy debate resonates with broader trends toward republican governance, the dangers faced by republican movements past and present and the importance of understanding the subtleties of the cultural terrain shaping the battle.

