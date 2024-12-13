In this episode of the Mel K Show, I delivered a presentation into the historic force that was John F. Kennedy, his policies, his battles against the deep state, his alliances with De Gaulle and other anti-imperialists and of course, his murder.

Between the current efforts to enmesh the incoming Trump presidency with a new wave of global wars, and an additionally virulent Greater Israel gambit that may involve a major attack on Iran, it is most instructive to review those forces who were working over 60 years ago to destroy JFK, ignite WW3 and induce the world to accept a post-national world empire in 1961.

Click below to watch the full program

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress