In this Canadian Patriot Podcast, I had the chance to speak with renowned award winning journalist Lucy Komisar on her groundbreaking exposure of Bill Browder's fraud in Russia and internationally, as well as the truth of the Magnitsky Hoax that underlies the virulent new technique of economic warfare that has been used to target "corrupt" politicians with a focus on taking down Russia's leadership.

