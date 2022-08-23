Whether we are thinking about the radical materialism prevalent in our model of the atom, space time or life itself, a more holistic, rigorous and truthful restoration of scientific practice will have to occur if the discoveries future generations require of us will not be un-necessarily sabotaged.

Last week, I was honored to moderate an RTF seminar on topic of “The Light of Life” featuring a presentation and dialogue with the eminent scientist and philosopher Dr. Michael Clarage.

Among the many topics treated by Dr Clarage is the primary role of electromagnetism in the unfolding of life and health as well as the discoveries of great scientists such as Alexander Gurwitsch and Dr Luc Montagnier.

Speaker Bio: Dr Michael Clarage received his PhD in physics from Brandeis University in 1992, studying the biological and statistical behavior of proteins. Prior to that, he spent several years studying binary pulsars at the Arecibo radio telescope. He has given traveling lectures in the areas of fractional calculus, fractals, and chaotic systems as well as presented public talks on such topics as relativity and dimensions, transformation in supernova and metamorphosis in biology. Dr. Clarage is currently a scientist with the SAFIRE Project. http://www.aureon.ca

