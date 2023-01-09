The Luciferian Roots of the FBI and the Importance of the Immortality of the Soul
In this discussion with Shavon Ayala on American Media Periscope's The Revealing, I was invited to discuss the new documentary written by Cynthia Chung called The Origins of America's Secret Police and the deeper intersection of secret societies and intelligence agencies.
After discussing the essence of the luciferian doctrine underlying the FBI, the discussion delves into the ancient proto Luciferian cult of Apollo which controlled pre-Christian intelligence networks and which morphed from Babylon's Cult of Marduk to become the dominant sect controlling the Roman Empire.
We contrast this darkness with the philosophical concepts of Plato and Augustinian Christianity that demonstrate the ontological necessity of 1) a reasonable and good Creator to be the architect and prima mobile of the universe followed by 2) humankind created in his image and endowed with immortal souls capable of both discovering and acting upon creation.
.
Solving the Paradox of Current World History
By: Nancy Spannaus
Introduction—Webster Tarpley
The Venetian Takeover of England: A 200-Year Project—by Gerald Rose
How The Venetian Virus Infected and Took Over England—H. Graham Lowry
British Intelligence Subversion: Shelburne and Bentham—Jeffrey Steinberg
America's 'Young America' movement: slaveholders and the B'nai B'rith—Anton Chaitkin
Palmerston launches Young Turks to permanently control Middle East—Joseph Brewda
Freud and the Frankfurt School—Michael Minnicino
Jim Crow, a cultural weapon in the hands of the Confederacy—Dennis Speed
Epilogue
Lillian Scott Troy (1882-1964). Journalist, investigator, writer, suffragette, entrepreneur, Congressional advisor, American patriot. One of the first to expose the Pilgrims Society's 24-point plan in 1912 for a "new world order" and the British re-absorption of America back into the British Empire. (Actually, she first came into possession of the plan in 1909. The 24-point Pilgrims Plan for re-absorption of America is linked below.
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2022/07/lillian-scott-troy-1882-1964-unsung.html