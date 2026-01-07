Matt Ehret's Insights

The Millennial Changing of the Elites from Caesar Augustus to William the Conqueror to Today

Matthew Ehret's avatar
Matthew Ehret
Jan 07, 2026

In this episode of Rogue News you will take part in a comprehensive intellectual tour of the alchemical transformation of the Roman Republic into an empire, the Norman Invasion of 1066, and introduction of feudalism into England (and France and Italy), and today’s changing of the elites.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

