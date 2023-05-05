The time finally came. The Great Game on Rogue News has finally been re-named ‘The Multipolar Reality’. It had to happen, as the great game as it has been played out over centuries, was never really great, not really a game and has been rendered obsolete with the emergence of a new paradigm of win-win intercivilizational strategy which has opened up new vistas bring humanity out of the age of oligarchism.

In this inaugural episode of ‘The Multipolar Reality’, a new new world order is discussed with an overview of diplomatic breakthroughs and geopolitical hotspots around the world with a special focus upon Ukraine, Taiwan, the Horn of Africa and danger of civil war in Sudan.

