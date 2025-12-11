Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Mather's avatar
Michael Mather
33m

Matt,

at the end of President Trumps last term he, Xi and Putin seemed to be in agreement that between them they would begin a non-proliferation treaty. It makes sense as these Nations leaders do want to stop wars, we shall see.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Matthew Ehret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture