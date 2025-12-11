This week, I was invited to be the guest for Burning Bright’s The Narrative in order to carry out a deep-dive into the shifting geopolitical landscape.

The episode opens with BB’s trademark cultural commentary before steering into a sprawling conversation on U.S.–Russia dynamics, the evolving multipolar world, and why Americans may need to rethink everything they’ve been taught about global alliances.

I shared some insights from my recent trip to Russia, the cultural pulse inside the country, and the growing appetite for collaboration over conflict.

Together we explore Putin’s relationship with history, the controlled-opposition dynamics shaping East–West tensions, and how Arctic development could unlock a future of cooperation rather than catastrophe.

From the failures of past global revolutions, to the potentially transformative impact of a U.S.–Russia–China Arctic corridor, this episode pushes beyond headlines and narratives, inviting listeners into a hopeful, complex, and often hidden story about what comes next.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

