Last week, I was invited to be a guest on ‘The Narrative’ hosted by Burning Bright in order to explain the enigma of “Canada” to Americans. It was a fun show (which can be watched here), however the actual theme of the Multipolar Alliance which the host announced as the principal topic was never actually addressed.
In order to correct that error, I went back onto the Narrative this week to expand on the them ‘The Multipolar Pincer’ in greater detail with a focus on the battles against the Deep State structures led by patriots in Russia and China over the past 30 years.
Hi Matt,
I have a few comments to make re Canada becoming the 51st US State.
Trump is certainly an improvement, and he is moving with lightning speed because as always, the Midterm elections are looming, and he wants to get as much done as possible, in case he loses his majorities in Congress in 2026.
Which leads me to my first comment: Canada, or most of Canada, joining the US while Trump is in office is one thing, but what happens if the DS/WEF etc Dems and/or RINOs take over the Presidency in 2028?
Where will Canada be then? Like going from the frying pan into the fire? That is why I have misgivings about that.
Also despite any legal technicalities and the Crown etc., Canada does have its own identity in the world.
IMO, the person you see as King Charles is an actor.
When Trump went to GB in 2017 and walked in front of the Queen, that signalled the end for the German "Royal family" and I believe the Queen and Charles and Camilla were sentenced to death and replaced with actors not long after.
For Canada to be able to leave the British Commonwealth, wouldn't that take an act of Parliament, among other things?
Why do you think Trump is saying he would prefer to deal with Carney than Poilievre?
What kind of game is he playing?
Carney and the entire Liberal Party are evil POS.
Freeland's grandparents were Ukrainian Nazis allowed to emigrate to Canada, and of course settled in Edmonton, Ukraine Nazi central.
I am a dual citizen, US and Canada, came to Canada in 2001, citizen in 2006.
So I am watching all of this with great interest.
I never thought of Neville Chamberlin as a Nazi, more a naive and stupid man.
I do believe FDR was poisoned over time, and he didn't have polio, he had something else like Epstein-Barr or Guillaume-Barr.