Last week, I was invited to be a guest on ‘The Narrative’ hosted by Burning Bright in order to explain the enigma of “Canada” to Americans. It was a fun show (which can be watched here), however the actual theme of the Multipolar Alliance which the host announced as the principal topic was never actually addressed.

In order to correct that error, I went back onto the Narrative this week to expand on the them ‘The Multipolar Pincer’ in greater detail with a focus on the battles against the Deep State structures led by patriots in Russia and China over the past 30 years.

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News and Breaking History on Badlands Media