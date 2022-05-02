In this discussion with Lew Rockwell, I had the chance to unpack several questions pertaining to the nature of economic value, how nation states were subverted during the 1960s, why Ukraine was turned into a hotbed for radical nazism after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and the nature of the supranational oligarchy which has managed an international array of fifth columns for millenia.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

