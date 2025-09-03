The ‘Invisible College’ was the informal name given to a secret society that was established in 1646 amidst the English Civil War by Astronomer/Alchemist Christopher Wren, Mathematician/Mystic Robert Boyle and other followers of Sir Francis Bacon, John Dee, Robert Fludd and Venetian occultist Francesco Zorzi.

This grouping of mystics aspired to control the reigns of all branches of science and politics and soon founded the British Royal Society in 1660.

The Royal Society’s first official history by Thomas Sprat was published in 1667 and featured an engraving replete with Masonic imagery, King Charles II (who had only recently been restored to the throne in the wake of the ashes of the Civil War) and who patronized the new institution and the arch strategist Francis Bacon.

Frontispiece to Thomas Sprat’s History of the Royal Society, 1667, showing Francis Bacon, right

In his opening remarks to the official history of the Invisible College, Sprat explicitly laid out the society’s debt to Bacon saying: “I shall only mention one great Man, who had the true Imagination of the whole extent of this Enterprize, as it is now set on foot ; and that is, the Lord Bacon…”

What was it about Bacon’s work that served to inspire this new organization which would come to influence sceintific thinking across the entire world?

In his New Atlantis published in 1622, Bacon laid out his vision for a utopic technocratic society ruled by a scientific priesthood out of a headquarters he dubbed ‘Salomon’s House’. Science in Bacon’s Atlantis was defined as an extreme form of compartmentalization guided by a high priesthood of initiates pledged to oaths of secrecy. New Atlantis featured a vast array of scientists “who collect experiments from books, those who think up new experiments, those who perform the new experiments, those who organize the experimental data, those who analyze data, those who review the data and suggest new experiments, those who perform the new experiments,those who induce new axioms from the results, and a wide range of novices, apprentices, servants, and attendants.”

Any healthy minded person who has even a small amount of scientific training would soon recognize that no discovery could ever occur in such a stifling environment of radical compartmentalization… but maybe that was the point.

Rather than allow the free exploration of the universe, Bacon’s scholars had to pledge oaths “for the concealing of those which we think fit to keep secret: though some of those we do reveal sometimes to the state and some not.”

Thus we shouldn’t be surprised that the first major Royal Society project involved the theft of genuine discoveries that had been made across mainland Europe, and repackaging those discoveries in hollowed out descriptive formulae devoid of any understanding of HOW those discoveries had been made. This story was outlined in my recently published ‘Newton, Rosicrucianism and the Imperial Control of Science’

In the early 18th century, the invisible College took on diverse manifestations through the Hellfire Club of Sir Francis Dashwood, The Phoenix Society of Oxford, the Cambridge Apostles and Thomas Huxley’s infamous X-Club of 1865.

Huxley’s X Club was managed as a special project of the Royal Society which Huxley served as a leading member, and during the late 19th century, was entirely devoted to popularizing their new ‘Newton’ project in the form of Charles Darwin.

Under the X Club’s guiding hand, an effort was made to bring every single branch of known science under the control of Darwinian, gradualist interpretations of nature…ensuring that no unapproved new discoveries would ever occur. Like the first generation priests managing Sir Isaac Newton earlier, the vast majority of those 19th century high priests assembled around Huxley were also simultaneously occultists promoting a new religion founded upon Necromancy, demonology, Kaballah and alchemy.

But don’t think for one second that the Invisible College disappeared after the 19th century ended.

On the official Edge Foundation website (created by a nest of Behaviorists and transhumanists centered around John Brockman), we find that this entity which groomed such modern synthetic ‘geniuses’ as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Peter Thiel describing itself as carrying on the tradition of the Rosicrucian Invisible College:

“The Master Class is the most recent iteration of Edge's development, which began its activities under the name "The Reality Club" in 1981. Edge's is different from The Algonquin, The Apostles, The Bloomsbury Group, or The Club, but it offers the same quality of intellectual adventure. The closest resemblances are to The Invisible College and the Lunar Society of Birmingham. The early seventeenth-century Invisible College was a precursor to the Royal Society. Its members consisted of scientists such as Robert Boyle, John Wallis, and Robert Hooke.”[1]

Tavistock’s Invisible College

The Invisible College was also the name given to the planning committee run by British psychiatrists John Rawlings Rees and Walter Bion at the Tavistock Institute in the UK who aspired to place ‘Psychiatric shock troops’ into every department of military, education, banking and more during the Cold War.

In 1954, Invisible College leader Rawlings Rees spoke of his army of psychological shock troops:

“Their job is to apply the advanced techniques of psychological warfare as we know them to whole population groups that will grow ever larger, so that whole populations may be more easily controlled. In a world driven completely mad, groups of Tavistock psychologists linked to each other, capable of influencing the political and governmental field must be arbiters, the power cabal.”

Tavistock President and founder of the World Federation of Mental Health John Rawlings Rees

On the official Tavistock homepage, we find a direct reference to the Invisible College:

“Many key figures from the Tavistock Clinic joined him in the army, becoming what was known as the ‘invisible college’. Together they were responsible for a range of important innovations. Selection processes were re-structured to keep people that would be prone to breaking down away from active duty… The ‘invisible college’ worked on: training and morale, the interrogation of prisoners, propaganda for the enemy and clinical support for the army”

Hynek’s Invisible College and the New UFO Religions

Another branch of ‘The Invisible College’ was created by a Rosicrucian school established by the world famous UFO debunker-turned-ET evangelist J. Allen Hynek who recruited a number of young occultists to the cause of establishing a new world religion. One of Hynek’s prized recruits was none other than UFO-logist Jacques Vallee who wrote a sanitized history of this organization in 1975 and titled the book ‘The Invisible College What A Group Of Scientists Has Discovered About UFO Influence On The Human Race.’

In a recent interview, Jacques Vallee, a friend of satanist Anton Levay, described the secretive Rosicrucian order of which both he and J. Allan Hynek were life long members.

Question: Dr. Vallee, how did you become interested in the order of the Rose Cross, and what value did it have in your growth and development?

Dr. Jacques Vallee: As a young student, I must have been 18 or 19 when I first became interested. I was really looking for information about traditions and I became aware of the fact that science didn't just come out of the imagination of a few people, that there was a tradition of research that went very far back, and that at some period in history had been actually underground. I was looking for information about that. That's what led me to the Rosicrucian tradition

Question: I was surprised also to learn later on that Dr. Hynek was also a member for a number of years.

Dr. Jacques Vallee: Yes, I think I relate in my diary the time when we came to discussing this and I was delighted to learn that he had, for many years, gotten information from the tradition as wel… those organizations were very sincere and gave us a start.”

Rosicrucians originated in the early 15th century, as gnostic sect of sorcerers who based their secret teachings on a mixture of ancient mystery cults, sex magic, Hermeticism, alchemy and Kaballism.

When the Templar Order was discovered to be practicing black magic, the Mithraic sect of Crusading mystic warriors was wiped out in the early 14th century. After this crushing, the Rosicrucians became the new conduit for this anti-Christian sect devoted to creating a new order and a new type of humanity under a revived network of pagan deities overseen by necromancers, and high priests.

It should be noted that after coming out as an evangelist for UFO disclosure, Hynek worked with Jacques Vallee to promote world government agencies to prepare for ET contact and advanced the “Inter-Dimensional ET hypothesis” starting in 1969 as outlined in Vallee’s Passport to Magonia: On UFOs, Folklore and Parallel Worlds.

Hynek and Vallee promoting ET disclosure at the UN in 1979

This 1969 book popularized the notion that ETs were inter-dimensional travelers shaping humanity’s evolution taking the form of demons, angels, poltergeists, and folk tales of elves, and fairies.

The Theosophists: Invisible College and Prophets of a Post-Human Race

By 1875, the Neo-Platonic societies that shaped the global network of ‘Invisible Colleges formed a new religion dubbed ‘Theosophy’ led by the figures of Madame Helena Blavatsky, William Quan Judge and Colonel Olcott.

By 1891, Blavatsky was dead, but her order had taken on new life under the dual leadership of Olcott and Annie Besant (a leading Fabian Society member) which expanded both the reach and influence of Theosophical orders around the world immensely. The merging of eastern and western mysticism begun by Blavatsky in her 1879 Isis Unveiled and 1888 Secret Doctrine took on a political power under Besant and Olcott which had immense influence in both Europe, India, Russia and the USA.

A major component of this order’s influence was the actualization of a new species of human never before seen in world history.

This new emergent “human” forecast by Blavatsky would be more than human… dubbed ‘Uber Menschen’ in German and would replace all evolutionarily lower races in a future bifurcation moment that Blavatsky heralded as the start of ‘The Sixth Root Race’.

Describing Theosophy as the ‘Third way’ beyond the false choices of Darwinism and the literal reading of the Bible, Blavatsky stated:

“Occult sciences claim less and give more, at all events, than either Darwinian Anthropology or Biblical Theology.”

Laying out her thesis of the four root races prior to the emergence of humankind, which became a pillar of Theosophical cosmology after her death, Blavatsky stated:

“There had been four races on earth… the first had lived on an unnameable continent designated ‘The Imperishable Sacred Land’. The second race inhabited a ‘Hyperborean’ continent near the north pole. The homes of the third and fourth races had been Atlantis and Lemuria. The fifth race had originated in America”.[2]

While apologists for Blavatsky and her Theosophical heirs attempt to sever the mystical order from the fascist power structures that emerged in the 20th century, the fact is that Blavatsky was absolutely racist and believed that the emerging new root race then coming into being in California would spell a vast extinction for the unfit races of the earth. Blavatsky said as much in her Secret Doctrine:

“A process of decimation is taking place all over the globe, among those races whose ‘time is up’- among just those races, be it remarked, which esoteric philosophy records as the senile representatives of lost archaic nations”.[3]

While not having any actual empirical evidence to support her theories, Blavatsky continues to describe in great detail her thesis of the directed evolution of the root races:

“Esotericism now classes these seven variations, with their four great divisions, into only three distinct primeval races — as it does not take into consideration the First Race, which had neither type nor colour, and hardly an objective, though colossal form. The evolution of these races, their formation and development, went pari passu and on parallel lines with the evolution, formation, and development of three geological strata, from which the human complexion was as much derived as it was determined by the climates of those zones. It names three great divisions, namely, the red-yellow, the black, and the brown-white.”[4]

In Blavatsky’s construct, the reason for darker skin tones is found in the fact that the primitive races were “black with sin”

Just to be clear, Blavatsky outlined her belief that a full seven races will appear with the final seventh race embodying the final and last stage of humanity becoming God.

Current humanity is still within the fifth root race, but pressing upon the edge of the sixth.

The first race which Blavatsky described were Polarians who supposedly lived on the earth’s poles and were purely ethereal- having no physical form.

The second race were the Hyperboreans who lived in the northern hemisphere, had skins of a golden hue and have died out.

The third race were Lemurians who were black and lived on a lost continent now under the Indian Ocean. Relics of the Lemurians still exist in the form of Dravidians and Aboriginals.

The fourth root race were Atlanteans and the fifth root race are today’s Indo-Aryans who escaped Atlantis before it sunk as Lemuria had done earlier.

Blavatsky described these post-Atlantean Aryans as technologically advanced giant magicians who suffered a prolonged war between sorcerers of a Great White vs Great Black lodge with the black sorcerers utilizing biological manipulation to advance their evil goals.

In the fires of these wars, the Aryan race was scared, reduced in culture and smaller for some reason with a deep amnesia of their great heritage.

A Theosophical illustration of Blavatsky’s notion of the spiritual eugenics that were her seven root races

The epic war of ‘white’ vs ‘black’ sorcerers was expanded to galactic proportions by latter Theosophist controller Charles Leadbetter (mystic priest, pedophile and ‘discoverer’ of the alleged world teacher Jiddu Krishnamurti) in the early years of the 20th century. It was also used as a template for the ‘space operas’ of Crowley’s disciple L. Ron Hubbard, and formed the backbone of the Star Wars mythos cooked up by George Lukas, following the template of Jung’s assistant Joseph Campbell in the 1970s.

Blavatsky foresaw the birth of this new root race in 1888: “The forthcoming 6th Sub Race . . . may begin very soon.”[5]

While Blavatsky asserts that survivors of Atlantis authored the Vedas, the true Chosen People whom her “hidden masters” have professed will give rise to the emergent sixth root race are Aryan and were the latest and thus most advanced race to evolve within the smaller cycles contained in the fifth root race. In Blavatsky’s convoluted model, each root race was punctuated by seven sub-branches or ‘family races’, and massive cataclysms forming discrete breaks with earlier (aka: evolutionarily unfit) races.

Blavatsky claimed that the inner elite of this Aryan race have already exhibited telepathic, psychic and telekinetic powers which include surfing on the astral plane, reading Akashic records and channeling spirit messages from angelic beings, ascended masters, demons and the dead.

While her defenders assert that lie that Blavatsky cosmology had no influence on the rise of eugenics which aspired to destroy those races deemed “unfit” throughout the 20th century, her words tell a different story. In her Secret Doctrine, Blavatsky writes:

“Root races do not incarnate simultaneously but sequentially. Each is progressively more developed than the last. They overlap. When one race has reached its evolutionary peak it begins to decline and a new root race emerges. The previous root races persist in dwindling numbers until they finally degenerate and become extinct”.

If this line of thinking reminds you of the eugenics (both cultural and genetic varieties) of Nazi Germany, then you have been paying attention

In another location, Blavatsky writes of the necessary extinction of weaker races:

“A process of decimation is taking place all over the globe, among those races whose ‘time is up’- among just those races, be it remarked, which esoteric philosophy regards as the senile representatives of lost archaic nations.”[6]

It also should not surprise anyone to consider why Blavatsky’s disciple and leading Theosophist Alan Octavian Hume founded the India National Congress in 1885 or why Theosophists sought desperately to control the anti-imperial resistence movement of India with Annie Besant going on to lead the India Congress Party during WW1. T

he fact that Mohandas Gandhi “discovered” how to read Indian scriptures under the tutelage of Theosophists while a student in London, and the fact that Gandhi maintained a life-long friendship with Besant and the fact that he promoted a hereditary Caste/Varna system against much opposition… should cause any thinking person to ponder seriously why the Tavistock Institute’s headquarters features a statue of Gandhi at its front gates.

Statue of Gandhi within Tavistock Square

The fact that the caste system continues to exert a deleterious influence on Indian society to this day cannot be explained without understanding the direct top-down role of the Theosophists and the toxic Root Race theories of Mme. Blavatsky on Indian culture.

It is important to remind the reader that Blavatsky’s Theosophical religion which shaped her imaginative new model of human teleological development was explicitly satanic. As outlined in her 1888 Secret Doctrine, the old witch stated:

“ ‘Satan’, once he ceases to be viewed in the superstitious, dogmatic, unphilosophical spirit of the Churches, grows into the grandiose image of one who made of terrestrial a divine man; who gave him, throughout the long cycle of Maha-kalpa the law of the Spirit of Life, and made him free from the Sin of Ignorance, hence of death.”[7]

In another section of her Secret Doctrine, Blavatsky writes:

“Satan will now be shown in the teachings of the secret doctrine allegorized as good and sacrifice a god of wisdom under different names. Satan, the serpent of Genesis is the real creator and benefactor. The father of spiritual mankind. For it is he who was the harbinger of light, bright and radiant Lucifer who opened the eyes of the woman created by Jehovah and he who was the first to whisper in her ear "you eat there of you shall be as Elohim knowing good and evil". He can only be regarded in light of a savior. Lucifer is divine and terrestrial light the holy ghost and Satan at one at the same time and it now stands proven that Satan is in us. He is our mind, our tempter, our redeemer, our intelligent liberator, and savior from pure animalism”

One of Blavatsky’s acolytes was a German mystic named Lanz von Liebenfels, who became a leading German New Templar, and associate of Guido von List’s Ariosophists.

Theosophical Doctrines in Germany: The True Origins of Nazism

The Ariosophists took all of Helena Blavatsky’s cosmological doctrines outlined in her Secret Doctrine and modified the details to accommodate the race prejudice of a Nordic German Aryan mindset placing special emphasis on Runes, Nordic pagan mysticism and a mystical unification with Tibetan and Brahminic Indian ethnology.

Lans von Liebenfels wrote of Blavatsky:

“She was almost a generation ahead of her time and of anthropology. Today for the first time work on the latest material has brought to light results which show a completely amazing identity with those of the spiritual Theosophist.”

Interestingly Liebenfels’ Ariosophist journal Ostara found many subscribers among the young Germans who would go onto lead the New Templar Revival after World War Two in the form of the Nazi party… one of whom went by the name Adolf Hitler.

Hitler was initiated into the ‘Secret Doctrine’ by Thule Society leader Dietrich Eckart who wrote of his special disciple in 1922:

"Follow Hitler. He will dance, but it is I who have called the tune! I have initiated him into the 'Secret Doctrine;' opened his centers in vision and given him the means to communicate with the Powers. Do not mourn for me: I shall have influenced history more than any German."

In the final chapter of Mein Kampf, Hitler wrote of his mentor:

“I should like to mention the name of a man who devoted his life to reawakening his and our people, through his writing and his ideas and finally through positive action. I mean: Dietrich Eckart.”

In volume one of The Revenge of the Mystery Cults, we reviewed the pagan roots of the Nazi party and the continuation of that movement after World War Two.

What was not treated in that place was the fact that Blavatsky placed special emphasis upon the Anglo-American race conglomerating in the southern west coast of the United States of America as the seeds of her sixth root race.

The Sixth Root Race: A Dream of Californication

