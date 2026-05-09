Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

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Cosmic Fellow's avatar
Cosmic Fellow
4h

Excellent in depth research and article Matt. Thank you. Greer is controlled opposition. Same as Alfred Lambremont Webre and countless others. The Nasty "alien control psyop" is cleverly created to deflect wakening to these, who behind the scenes, control prison planet earth. ShadowbannedLibrary.com – Shadowbanned Library and Jewish Jesuit Satanic Bloodlines # 3 In Trilogy : anonymous : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive . Yet more detail here. The Real History of the Earth. Why in Hell All This is Happening Again! : Anonymous : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive and here Cosmic Fellow – Shadowbanned Library Thank you for your article, which I'll pass on to those on my list.

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Philip Mollica's avatar
Philip Mollica
2h

Thank you for this review of the history of the various players and movements.

My question is, given our physical makeup and the nature of our senses, do you think that it is plausible that we share physical space with intelligent energies of which we are not physically equipped to recognize?

It seems to me that until we figure out exactly who and what WE are, how can we know how we fit into, and what constitutes the various layers of Consciousness that make up humanity and whatever other realms that may or may not exist?

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