With the UFO Disclosure operation accelerating into high gear, I am watching many people turn into mental mush as Donald Trump, Hegseth, Rubio, JD Vance and other top officials of the US military-intelligence establishment deliver loud messaging that the time for ET truth is now.

If you haven’t guessed, you are being lied to, and this lie is a multigenerational magic trick done for the specific reason that you are meant to have a different religion. Whether you are atheist, Christian, Muslim, Buddhist or Jew… after the “reset” you are expected to have a religion. Except it isn’t the sort of religion that you would recognize as carrying the values of morality, or Justice. It will look alot more like the ancient mystery cults that worked very hard to keep humaniy locked into a sacred mental cave of superstition, believing that every act of evil, or destruction was the effect of suprnatural demons, goblins and archons.

Except today’s gnostic mystery cult revival is going to have the attribute of a vast buffet of inter-dimensional ETs out to suck your fear energy, cause acts of evil, and even acts of goodness.

In my recent film ‘The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs episode 2: H.G. Wells’ War Of The Worlds and the Dawn of a New Age’ the foundations for a new world order was established by leading scientific managers of the decaying 19th century British Empire.

These leading social engineers recognized that in order to save their collapsing system of world empire, it was necessary to sabotage the emergence of cooperative independent nation states then springing to life across the globe.

To do this, a new more sophisticated science of control needed to be created in short order.

As Thomas Huxley’s X Club was created to establish a control over the realm of science, extending laws of the jungle and survival of the fittest over the weakest into the human domain… Huxley’s protégé Herbert George Wells went to work pioneering a new genre of entertainment dubbed -- ‘science fiction’.

In this powerful new realm of warfare that acted upon the imagination of a vast target audience, ideas pertaining to the nature of reality, technology and most importantly, the future could be infused into the collective imagination.

This misuse of ‘science fiction’ as a tool of mass manipulation, and cultural warfare would shape a new set of modern myths about humanity’s origins and destiny.

Throughout Wells’ many fictional stories, evolutionarily superior alien races acting like new immortal gods threatening humanity would be a recurring theme. The idea of uniting humanity under a world government out of fear of alien forces has played out across countless films, books and television shows during the 20th century, but it’s origins are found in the mind of HG Wells.

Meanwhile Wells’ concepts of technology and government would also provide a blueprint for the creation of the atomic bomb, the Manhattan Project and even post world war efforts at a world government under a renewed British Empire trumpeted as “a League of Nations.”

Disciples of Wells not only oversaw this new age of secret science projects, but additionally advanced Wells’ vision for a new science of control outlined in non fiction books such as: The Open Conspiracy (1928), The New World Order (1940) and ‘The World Brain’ (1938).

The practical application of these ideas took in the form of the science of Cybernetics developed during World War II and became the instrument of control by a small managerial elite in positions of bureaucratic influence across western governments in the post war age.

It is here that our story will resume.

A New Age Emerges with the Cold War

1947 was a strange year.

The Cold War had just begun- the USUK Signals Agreement was launched establishing the Anglo-American Special Relationship, and a new intelligence agency named the CIA was created after a vast purge of patriots from US intelligence.

Additionally, hundreds of civilians and air force personnel began noticing something out of the ordinary in the skies above.

On June 24, 1947, American businessman Kenneth Arnold testified that he had witnessed 9 unidentified flying objects in the skies of Washington – setting off a flurry of similar accounts which were reported to press agencies across England and the USA.

By the end of the year, nearly 750 sightings of unidentified flying objects had occurred.

The question was: WHY were these objects appearing NOW?

And of all the nations on earth, why were they specifically appearing near military bases in the USA and England alone??

Were they new human made weapons?

Was it Russian aircraft preparing to attack the west?

Was it something else?

It didn’t take long for government officials to launch inquiries into these sightings in the form of Project Sign in 1947 and Project Grudge in 1948.

Rather than address the nature of these sightings responsibly, the architects of both projects took a strange position which only served to enflame suspicion of extra terrestrial coverup among the broad base of the population as well as figures within the US military itself.

These early government UFO commissions adopted the following modus operandi:

First, attempt to explain away all sightings “scientifically” by saying that they were simply weather balloons, meteorites, swamp gas or refracted light…

When those explanations should fail, simply deny that any sightings had been made, while threatening government officials from speaking publicly of what they had seen with jail time, court martial or drastic fines.

The protocols of Projects Sign and Grudge were amplified by the much larger British government inquiry dubbed the 1950 Flying Saucer Working Group overseen by Sir Henry Tizard, following the orders of Lord Louis Mountbatten.

Lord Mountbattan was among the most powerful administrators of the British Empire, having been Supreme Allied Commander of South East Asia during World War 2, first sea Lord of the British Navy, and Governor General and Vice-Roy of India where he undermined the dream of Indian independence by carving up the nation into warring factions. Lord Mountbatten’s devotion to the cause of world empire and the replacement of sovereign nation states with a centralized world government under British Control reflected the same cause outlined by HG Wells.

From 1952 to 1961, Mountbatten advanced this agenda as NATO Commander of the Allied Forces of the Mediterranean and Chairman of NATO’s Military Committee where he directly oversaw the growth of dozens of coups and assassinations of nationalist leaders resistant to the New World Order.

It is with these facts in mind that it becomes interesting to note that Lord Mountbatten was among the earliest and highest profile promoters of UFOs having advanced the story that a flying saucer had landed on his property in Romsey, Hampshire in 1955.

Long before it was popular to speak publicly about ETs, Mountbattan mused about the arrival of aliens to earth saying:

“If they really come over in a big way, that might settle the capitalist-communist war. If the human race wishes to survive, they must band together.”

Mountbattan’s words were an echo of British Foreign Secretary Anthony Eden’s March 1947 statement:

“Sometimes I think the people of this distracted planet will never really get together until they find someone in [sic] Mars to get mad against.”

As we will come to see, the idea of uniting humanity around a common threat driven by aliens from another world, as well as the nuclear bomb developed by Wells’ followers- was a recuring theme throughout the Cold War.

Tizard’s UFO Working Group

Wielding the authority of the British Empire, Mountbatten deployed Sir Henry Tizard, chief scientist for the UK’s Ministry of Defense, and overseer of the Manhattan Project in the USA- to create the UK Flying Saucer Working Party in 1950.

The UFO working Party had five members, representing the elite Technical Intelligence branches of the Air Ministry, Admiralty, War Office and Ministry of Defence and ran for 8 months investigating hundreds of sightings. The effect of the committee’s inquiry and classified report to Prime Minster Winston Churchill transformed the culture of the military and created a climate of UFO intrigue throughout all branches of the US and British Militaries alike.

Tizard’s UFO Working Party interfaced closely with the CIA and directly inspired Project Bluebook in America which ran continuously from 1952 until 1969.

Across all of these government inquiries into UFOs, in no circumstances was any attention given to the possibility that human-made flying saucers were responsible for the sightings.

For IF this admission had been permitted by any of those Anglo-American commissions, then an uncomfortable fact would certainly have come to light: Namely that the same secret science program that generated the atomic bomb had not only continued in secret after the war’s end, but grew in scope and scale.

Now you might be asking: “what possible human origins for flying saucers could have been covered up during these early cold war years?”

Let’s explore that.

Germany’s Flying Saucer Program

Despite the fact that much information has been suppressed to this day, it is known that as early as 1937 German aerospace engineers working under the Nazi’s Peenemünde Army Research Center had developed a large department to explore new designs for aerial vehicles that would overcome certain limitations in conventional aviation and rocketry.

What came to be known as “flying discs” satisfied several engineering challenges by creating designs that would be very difficult to capture on radar, while also overcoming the drag caused by the motion of air sheets moving across the wings of planes.

In 1936, Professor Ludwig Prandtl at the Aerodynamic Research Facility of Gottingen proposed the first solution to a problem known as the ‘The Bounded Layer Effect’ which had been preventing the development of supersonic flight. Prandtl did this by introducing circular wings which provided a partial solution… but didn’t resolve the problem.

In 1939 Professor Prandtl’s designs were picked up by Dr Alexander Lippisch who designed a new form of suction technology which absorbed external air into the operation of the aircraft which also involved Prandtl’s circular wings.

This design was dubbed ‘J1253’ and was tested at the Gottingen wind tunnel in 1941.

Rocket scientists Rudolf Schriver and Otto Habermohl officially called these designs the ‘Flugschreibe’ or flying discs.

Soon, breakthroughs were made as Dr. Heinrich Miethe and the brilliant Italian engineer Guiseppe Bellonzo- both experts in fluid dynamics began designing rotating circular aircraft that would allow for high degrees of maneuverability, speed, and the utilization of hypergolic fuels developed by Germany during the war- these were fuels made up of liquid, powder, dust or gas substance that combust upon combination.

These early German flying saucer designs may have even provided the solution for overcoming the sound barrier without the typical sonic booms caused by conventional aircraft.

One prominent member of the Peneemunde team was the Austrian scientist Victor Schauberger.

Viktor Schauberger whose innovative designs for implosion, flying technology utilizing water currents, and electromagnetism to generate flying machines played an important role within Peenemunde,

Soon, Schauberger found himself, like so many other German scientists, absorbed into America’s secret post war science program- through such operations as Project Paperclip.

By 1952, Schauberger had found himself involved with Canada’s Avro Arrow program which sought his designs for supersonic nuclear missile delivery aircraft.

As the story goes, when he discovered that his work would only be used for military purposes, Victor Schauberger, pushed back and, over the course of several months, his patents were essentially stolen, and he returned to Austria, only to die five days later.

Shauberger’s grandson described the injustice that beset the great scientist saying:

“In the end, my grandfather signed a contract in which he transferred the rights to all his ideas, all his patents and thoughts, to an American consortium just so that he could fly back home again. And as you know five days later, after he was back home, he died.”

After many of Peenemunde’s scientists were absorbed into the Anglo-American secret science apparatus after WW2, their designs disappeared and cutting-edge innovations fell under a veil of secrecy…

Despite the secrecy, important evidence into the continuation of flying saucer designs after 1945 can be gleaned by such declassified programs as the ‘American Silver Bug Project’ and Avro Arrow’s Project 1794

The Battlefield of the Mind

The fact was that those advanced technologies acquired as the spoils of war needed to be tested…

And testing meant that both civilians living near air bases and even many unvetted military officials would foreseeably notice strange flying craft in the skies.

So if preventing sightings was impossible, then of course the next best question was: HOW to control the narrative explaining WHAT those witnesses would be seeing?

How could a story be spun that both satisfied the visual evidence of these unexplained aircraft while also incubating the seeds for a new set of sacred stories that could shape humanity’s deepest beliefs about existence in the coming post-national age of world government?

A clue to this answer could be gleaned by the words from CIA director Walter Beddell-Smith, who wrote to the director of the new Psychology Strategy Board of the CIA in 1952 saying:

“I am today transmitting to the National Security Council a proposal in which it is concluded that the problems associated with unidentified flying objects appear to have implications for psychological warfare as well as for intelligence and operations. I suggest that we discuss at an early board meeting the possible offensive and defensive utilization of these phenomena for psychological warfare purposes.”

Beddell-Smith’s words were echoed by the leaders of a new CIA-run UFO investigation commission dubbed ‘The Robertson Panel’ overseen by a Manhattan Project quantum physicist named Howard P. Robertson.

After WW2, Robertson had become a classified CIA employee in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and scientific advisor to NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander of Europe, where we would have worked in close proximity to none other than Lord Louis Mountbatten.

Howard P. Robertson.

Following the lead from Sir Tizard’s UFO working Group, the Robertson Panel officially recommended that the Air Force begin to train all personnel to report on UFO sightings.

It also recommended that civilian UFO groups be monitored ‘Because of their potentially great influence on mass thinking if widespread sightings should occur. Their apparent irresponsibility and the possible use of such groups for subversive purposes should be kept in mind’.

Here one wonders if the later role of former CIA Director Roscoe Hillenkoeter’s role as director of the largest Cold War Civilian UFO group - National Investigations Committee On Aerial Phenomena had more to do with CIA manipulation of the public and less to do with Hillenkoeter’s devotion to UFO disclosure.

In the Robertson Panel’s final report it was noted that a discovery of extra-terrestrial artifacts “would be of immediate and great concern to not only the U.S.A. but all countries… Nothing like a common threat to unite peoples!”

(Again the theme laid out by HG Wells, Lord Mountbatten, and Sir Tizard of humanity united around the fear of alien invaders raises its ugly head once more.)

The Art of Misdirection in the Cold War

It was increasingly clear that the minds of the population had become the dominant battlefield where the Cold War would now be waged.

This was a full spectrum war that involved the promotion of drastically conflicting narratives by western intelligence agencies in order to create an atmosphere of confusion, doubt, and speculation.

Within such an atmosphere of chaos, a gullible and fear-driven new consumerist population would easily be distracted from the reality of the shadow government taking over their nations.

While Project Grudge, Project Sign and Project Bluebook officially denied the existence of alien encounters, even threatening a $10,000 fine on military personnel reporting their sightings to the press… another simultaneous policy promoting ET narratives to the public began to occur.

In an April 1952 edition of Henry Luce’s Life Magazine titled ‘Have We Visitors from Space’? an official message from the highest offices of the US Air Force was delivered to a credulous American audience saying:

“Disks, cylinders and similar objects of geometrical form, luminous quality and solid nature for several years have been, and may be now, actually present in the atmosphere of the earth.

These objects cannot be explained by present science as natural phenomena — but solely as artificial devices, created and operated by a high intelligence.

And Finally, no power plant known or projected on earth could account for the performance of these devices.”

One must wonder how the Air Force’s policy of publicizing “artificial devices, operated by a high intelligence… not made from this earth” could be publicly promoted on the one hand… while the same Air Force frantically supressed all discussion of UFOs on the other hand?

Could it be that these apparently contradictory narratives were simply two sides of one psychological warfare experiment carried out on the minds of Americans?

Henry Luce and America’s Imperial Transformation

It is here that the role of media mogul Henry Luce, owner of Time, Life and Fortune Magazines becomes extremely interesting.

Henry Luce was not merely a self-professed fascist and sponsor of American fascism prior to the war placing Benito Mussolini on his magazine covers extensively from 1923 until the fascist leader’s death, but Luce was also closely allied to the Rockefeller Foundation.

Working alongside the Rockefellers, and using his own media outlets, Luce advanced a new imperial vision for an American Empire publishing The American Century in 1941.

In this influential manifesto, Luce called for the USA to abandon its historic antagonism to global empire and embrace its destiny as the dominant Hegemon of a world empire…

Luce was closely aligned to the same Rockefeller Foundation that had funded the War of the Worlds Broadcast in 1938, and joined the elite 1956 Special Studies Project funded by the Rockefeller Brothers Fund alongside Laurence Rockefeller, David Rockefeller, Nelson Rockefeller… and a young Henry Kissinger writing in Prospects for America that: “It was and is the American task to take the lead in creating a new form of world order.”

Henry Luce was also an early propagandist for another branch of the Cold War secret science program dubbed MK Ultra.

No actual comprehension of the hidden hand behind UFOs, could be understood without an appreciation for MK Ultra and the rise of a new drug laced spirituality.

Mind Wars with MK Ultra

MK Ultra was a vast secret science program which was revealed publicly during the Church Committee hearings of 1975.

Between 1953 until 1973, MK Ultra involved a vast complex of thousands of projects that developed a wide array of psychoactive drugs, hypnosis, trauma-based mind control, sexual abuse, sensory deprivation and psychological torture more broadly.

These horrific experiments carried out on millions of civilians involved the application of psychiatric theories premised on a mixture of Sigmund Freud, Pavlov (the founder of Behaviorism) and Carl Jung.

Just as the British Empire’s leading scientist Sir Henry Tizard oversaw the Manhattan Project during the 1940 Tizard Commission to Washington, and just as the same Sir Henry Tizard oversaw the largest government inquiry into UFOs with his 1950 Flying Saucer Working Group, we shouldn’t be surprised to again find Tizard hard at work here too as the initiator of MK Ultra.

In her book, The Shock Doctrine, Naomi Klein writes of a high-level meeting in Montreal, Canada overseen by Sir Tizard in 1951:

“One of the most controversial meetings [Henry Tizard] had to attend in his capacity as chair of the National Research Commission would only emerge many years later with the de-classification of CIA documents, namely a meeting on June 1st, 1951 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Montreal Canada, between Tizard, Omond Solandt (chairman of Defence Research and Development Canada) and representatives of the CIA to discuss ‘brainwashing’.”

This Ritz-Carleton meeting on brainwashing would lay the seeds for MK Ultra which innovated new uses for LSD, psylocibin, and DMT with the intention of breaking down a human mind into a blank slate, through depatterning, in order to then reconstruct those broken minds from scratch.

Creating New Realities with the CIA

Although commonly believed to be simply a popular vice or recreational activity, the fact is that a wide assortment of hallucinogenic Drugs have been used since ancient times as part of initiation ceremonies into various pagan mystery religions such as the Rites of Eleusis.

In World War 2, the Swiss chemist Dr. Albert Hoffmann found himself working on strains of ergot-- a fungus that grows on wheat which he found contained strong hallucinogenic properties.

Dr. Hoffman extracted a substance called lysergic-acid diethylamide from this ergot in 1943 which became known far and wide as LSD-25.

Throughout the Cold War, Hoffman’s LSD-25 continued to be developed by MI6 and the CIA… and tested on millions of unsuspecting human guinea pigs across the military, schools and psychiatric hospitals of America and England.

In 1974, Dr Hoffman wrote a book dubbed ‘The Road to Eleusis’ along side former JP Morgan vice president Gordon Wasson which posited that this hallucinogenic substance had been known to the priests of the ancient mystery religions which used a myriad of psychoactive drugs from opium to mushrooms, and ergot to induce ‘altered states’ during initiation ceremonies.

It was the view of the authors of The Road to Eleusis that the time had come to revive these ancient practices in the modern age.

It is here again that we find Henry Luce as a pioneer of MK Ultra propaganda with his Life Magazine being the first major press agency to promote the notion that psychedelic mushrooms were the gateway to a new spiritual liberation.

This was accomplished through the 1957 publication of JP Morgan vice president R. Gordon Wasson’s article “Seeking the Magic Mushroom”- documenting the bankers’ CIA sponsored 1955 hallucinogenic pilgrimage to Mexico.

As I outlined in my previous essay (RFK’s Soma Revolution) published in in UK Column:

“This was accomplished through the 1957 publication of JP Morgan vice president R. Gordon Wasson’s article “Seeking the Magic Mushroom”- documenting the bankers’ CIA sponsored 1955 hallucinogenic pilgrimage to Mexico.

Wasson’s highly publicized report in Life Magazine, and nation-wide speaking tour to hundreds of universities, served as a guidebook for millions of young beatnicks and hippies who would follow his footsteps into their own drug-induced initiation ceremonies in the coming decades.

These countless young admirers of Wasson would learn to shed their outdated beliefs in nationalism, family traditions, morality and god in favor of a radically new, sexualized, drug laced spirituality.

Apparently, the only people over 30 whom the burgeoning new age movement were expected to trust were those old people giving away free drugs.

Terrence McKenna on a trip visiting aliens in other dimensions… not demons in his sub-conscious

One of those young disciples of Wasson was a man named Terrence McKenna, who throughout the 1980s and 1990s did the most to promote psylocibins through his Green Earth Foundation which found vast patronage from none other than… Laurence Rockefeller (then head of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Esalen Institute research, SRI projects, and the Disclosure Initiative).

McKenna distinguished himself by not only promoting psylocibins but also added his own thesis that benevolent aliens communicate to humanity via these mind drugs.”

Apparently getting high was all that humanity’s elites need to do in order to communicate with advanced ETs in other dimensions…. who have been kind enough to give us those technologies needed to build pyramids, taj mahals or even modern science itself.

The unification of extra terrestrial communication and psychoactive drugs became a normal component of the new age cosmology and played a role in Laurence Rockefeller’s creation of the Disclosure Project in 1992, employing a former military physician named Stephen Greer as its spokesman.

Over the coming years, the Disclosure Project served as an umbrella organization tying together hundreds of UFO-truth groups under a unified control as the Soviet Union collapsed winning the support of key figures within the new Clinton Whitehouse including both Bill and Hillary Clinton, and John Podesta.

It was while following Laurence Rockefeller’s initiative, that Bill Clinton released thousands of classified UFO documents to the public in 1993, and it was also during this time Hillary began visiting Laurence’s New Jersey Ranch.

Both Hillary and Bill Clinton were assets of Laurence Rockefeller. At left Hillary on Laurence’s New Jersey ranch and at right, Bill and Laurence in the White House

Podesta made his UFO coming out party widely known in 2002 and has continued to devote himself to UFO disclosure for the next 22 years.

The irony that a JP Morgan vice president, a Rockefeller Family Patriarch, and fascist Media Mogul would become patrons of the counter culture was lost on many.

It is also worth noting that Henry Luce was not just a promoter of magic mushrooms and aliens, but was also an avid consumer of LSD-25, and did more than anyone alive to popularize this drug as well.

Luce’s biographer Stephen Siff wrote of the mogul’s embrace of LSD:

“Time and Life were fascinated by LSD. Henry Luce’s magazines discovered LSD in 1954 and remained enthusiastic even as the drug was becoming popular with recreational users, frequently discussing the experience in an explicitly biblical framework. Scare stories were balanced with endorsements of LSD by professors, businessmen, and celebrities, and some articles even read like advertisements” [Stephen Siff’s 2008 paper “Henry Luce’s Strange Trip: Coverage of LSD in Time and Life, 1954-68” ]

Many people have come to believe that the drug culture of the 1960s happened despite the CIA or Wall Street tycoons, but, the facts show that it was the CIA and military intelligence that developed the drugs which users have come to see as their spiritual liberation. Additionally, by promoting drugs as a key to mental health, personal liberation and even religious experiences, Henry Luce and Gordon Wasson were acting entirely as agents of the CIA and MK Ultra.

MK Ultra was overseen by CIA Director Allen Dulles as well as the American chemist and spymaster Sidney Gottlieb who both managed a vast array of experiments across North America.

In the CIA’s Harvard Psilocybin Project founded in 1958, a devoted disciple of both Dulles and Carl Jung named Dr Henry Murray used talented young students as test cases with a star guinea pig named Theodor Kaczynski coming out of the experience with a strange desire to murder anyone who promoted industrial civilization.

After sending murderous letter bombs out across America, Kaczynski won infamy and even a vast cult following as ‘The Unabomber’.

Other controllers of the Harvard Psilocybin Project included Richard Alpert (later known as Ram Das), Aldous Huxley and a certain LSD loving psychiatry teacher named Timothy Leary.

All three individuals soon joined Gordon Wasson, Albert Hoffman and Henry Luce as gurus of the newly forming counterculture where they pioneered a new age movement based on an embrace of ancient pagan mysticism, sex, drugs and rock and roll.

In 1961, Aldous Huxley described the importance of these new CIA “brain drugs” to Timothy Leary:

“These brain drugs, mass produced in the laboratories, will bring about vast changes in society. This will happen with or without you or me. All we can do is spread the word. The obstacle to this evolution, Timothy, is the Bible. “

Leary then reflected on the obstacles they encountered as they sought to flesh out their vision of a new enlightened religion:

“We had run up against the Judeo-Christian commitment to one God, one religion, one reality, that has cursed Europe for centuries and America since our founding days. Drugs that open the mind to multiple realities inevitably lead to a polytheistic view of the universe. We sensed that the time for a new humanist religion based on intelligence, good-natured pluralism and scientific paganism had arrived.”

America’s Secret Science Program proved terribly effective as an entire generation watched their world go dark, as the United States, once a beacon of freedom, now embarked upon a new age of militarism abroad, consumerism at home and CIA assassination programs everywhere.

With this conversion of the republic into a corrupt expansionist empire, the stage was set for a new reactionary youth movement ready to embrace a new religion based on drugs, sex and alien gods.

Exposing the New Sorcerers

Not all scientists who had worked within the corridors of America’s secret science program could be accused of being complicit in this dystopic agenda however.

One example is found in the figure of Manhattan Project chemist Dr. Leon Davidson who soon became a leading expert on unidentified flying objects.

Unlike other self-proclaimed UFO ‘experts’ of his day, Dr. Davidson was not politically naïve and diligently exposed the hand of Allen Dulles behind the grooming of a new belief in aliens.

Dr Davidson also took astute notice of the important role in this affair played by Allen Dulles’ fellow OSS Agent and mentor Carl Jung.

Davidson was among the very few truth seekers who recognized that Carl Jung’s 1959 book ‘Flying Saucers: A Modern Myth of Things Seen in the Sky’ was nothing short of a manual for social engineering and mass hypnosis in shaping a new religious order.

Davidson wrote:

“It became clear [to me], early in the 1950’s, that the CIA, specifically Allen Dulles, had used legitimate [civilian observations of] ‘flying saucers’ events […] as a tool in the Cold War. Dulles wanted Russia to waste effort on defences against objects having the extreme capabilities implied by the public saucer stories. […] Dulles also adopted a concept from his old friend Carl Jung, and co-opted the myth that benign aliens have visited Earth for millennia. He used magicians’ illusions, tricks, and showmanship to blend in sightings, landings, and contacts, with the legitimate military test sightings… Later, Dulles found the saucer believers and their clubs an ideal propaganda vehicle.”

It should be recalled that Carl Jung saw himself as a modern sorcerer, who believed it his destiny to overthrow Christianity by restoring a Dionysian gnostic paganism. This aim was made explicit by Jung who wrote of this new pagan revival in a 1912 letter to Sigmund Freud:

“I think we must give it time to infiltrate into people from many centers, to revivify among intellectuals a feeling for symbol and myth, ever so gently to transform Christ back into the soothsaying god of the vine, which he was, and in this way absorb those ecstatic instinctual forces of Christianity for the one purpose of making the cult and the sacred myth what they once were- a drunken feast of joy where man regained the ethos and holiness of an animal.”

Despite being hailed as a great psychologist to this day, the fact is that Jung was nothing short of a sun worshipping occultist obsessed with reviving the ancient mystery cults outlined by Wasson and Hoffman in The Road to Eleusis.

Jung had also believed that he was himself an initiate, having come into contact with several demonic entities over the years with names such as Philemon, and Abraxas.

Jung believed that the high initiate of secret mysteries would become liberated of all dualisms of right and wrong imposed upon us by culture, as light and darkness, and goodness and evil were integrated within ourselves.

Through this exercise, which of course involved the use of mind altering drugs, the initiate would become essentially a god.

Jung described his own awakening to his deification in a 1925 lecture:

“Awe surrounds the mysteries, particularly the mystery of deification. This was one of the most important of the mysteries- it gave certainty of immortality. One gets a peculiar feeling from being put through such an initiation. The important part that led up to the deification was the snake’s encoiling of me… The animal face which I felt mine transformed into was the famous Deus Leontocephalus of the Mithraic mysteries, the figure which is represented with a snake coiled around the man, the snake’s head resting on the man’s head, and the face of the man that of a lion. This statue has only been found in the mystery grottoes - the underchurches [Mithraeum], the last remnants of the catacombs.” [Jung, Analytical Psychology, p. 98]

Jung’s account of his deification hinged on the Ancient Persian Solar Deity Mithra which had been imported into Rome under the leadership of Rome’s general Pompey in 60 BC.

The Cult of Mithra became the most important religion rivalling the early Christian movement during the first four centuries after the death of Jesus.

The male-only mystery religion was a favorite among Rome’s Praetorian guards and elite legion, and operated in close proximity to the earth mother cult of Cybele and Isis, whose temples were typically located in close proximity to Mithraic enclaves.

All three cults practiced the Rites of Eleusis.

The Mithraic cult worshipped exclusively in underground caverns called Mithraeum of which over 400 have been discovered across Europe and North Africa to this day.

Jung wrote in Flying Saucers: A Modern Myth:

“UFOs have already led to the formation of a regular legend. Quite apart from the thousands of newspaper reports and articles there is now a whole literature on the subject… One thing is certain: They have become a living myth. We have here a golden opportunity of seeing how a legend is formed, and how in a difficult and dark time for humanity a miraculous tale grows up of an attempted intervention by extra-terrestrial “heavenly” powers- and this at the very time when human fantasy is seriously considering the possibility of space travel and of visiting or even invading other planets.”

Jung then turned his analysis of ETs inside out by casting it as a new global mythology that will usher in a post-Christian age of Aquarius.

He also asserted that these ETs represented a mass archetypal projection of ourselves onto the schizophrenic gods which each higher initiate of the ancient mysteries deified themselves into becoming. Jung writes:

“The UFOs could easily be conceived as ‘gods’. They are impressive manifestations of totality whose simple, round form portrays the archetype of the self, which as we know from experience plays the chief role in uniting apparently irreconcilable opposites and is therefore best suited to compensate the split mindedness of our age.”

“It has a particularly important role to play among the other archetypes in that it is primarily the regulator and orderer of chaotic states, giving the personality the greatest possible unity and wholeness.

“It creates the image of the divine-human personality, the Primordial Man or Anthropos, a chen-yen, an Elijah who calls down fire from heaven, rises up to heaven in a fiery chariot and is a forerunner of the Messiah, the dogmatized figure of Christ, as well as of Khidr, the Verdant One, who is another parallel to Elijah: like him, he wanders over the earth as a human personification of Allah.”

At this point it is important to re-emphasize that Jung was not merely a psychiatrist with a fetish for UFOs and ancient paganism, but was also a Swiss-based OSS agent during WW2 where he began a long-term relationship with Allen Dulles advising him on matters of psychological warfare.

CIA+ECM=UFOs

Dr. Leon Davidson recognized the mass hypnotic trickery deployed by the new sorcerers of the CIA then building up the edifice of a new sacred lore for humanity when he exposed the slight of hand known as ‘radar spoofing’ in his 1959 essay ‘‘CIA+ECM=UFOs: How to Cause a Radar Citing writing:

“I contend that since 1951, the CIA has caused or sponsored saucer sightings for its own purposes. By shrewd psychological manipulation, a series of “normal” events has been served up so as to appear as quite convincing evidence of extraterrestrial UFOs.”

Dr. Davidson cited a March 1957 edition of ‘Aviation Research and Development’ which read:

“A new radar moving target simulator system — which generates a display of up to 6 individual targets on any standard radar indicator — has been developed to train radar operators … and for in-flight testing of airborne early-warning personnel… Target positions, paths, and velocities can simulate realistic flight paths… Speeds up to 10,000 knots (about 11,500 mph) are easily generated… The target can be made to turn left or right… For each target there is adjustment to provide a realistic scope presentation.”

In the 1960s, the CIA took radar deception to new levels under Project Palladium, redefining the art of projecting ‘phantom aircraft’ on radar.

Over the last several decades, Digital Radio Frequency Units have been widely used by the US Navy and Airforce and proposals were made to use them to send false signals to Libya in the 1980s as part of a plan to overthrow President Qaddafi, under a CIA program dubbed VECTOR.

VECTOR proposed the USA send false signals to Libyan radar systems that would cause sufficient internal confusion within Libya’s military.

Under the veil of this confusion, a regime change could be effected.

When these plans were leaked to the press in 1986, the operation was abandoned.

But the strategy was picked up yet again when Tehran’s air defenses began picking up ghost aircraft on their radar in 2004 which was part of Dick Cheney’s efforts to conduct regime change on Iran.

There is ample reason to believe that this technology was used on Iran again in January 2020 when Iranian radar operators detected an incoming missile which their air defense shot down, only to realize in horror that what was destroyed was not a rocket but a civilian airplane.

The CIA and Area 51

As we evaluate the disturbing facts of this story, it is important to hold in mind that it was CIA deputy director Charles Cabell who had initiated Project Bluebook which ran UFO investigations from 1952 until 1969.

Additionally, it was Dulles’ close colleague Richard Bissell who headed the CIA’s Office of Policy Coordination, known as the ‘Psychological Warfare Division’ of the CIA.

While running psychological warfare, and targeted assassinations of nationalist leaders around the globe, Richard Bissell founded and managed one of the most sensitive experimental aircraft testing facilities dubbed ‘Area 51’.

From its earliest days in 1955, experimental aircraft like the U2 rocket, early drones and even flying saucer technology were tested in the Mojave Desert under the veil of cold war secrecy.

Area 51 was one of dozens of military ‘above top secret’ facilities overseen by the CIA and Air Force throughout the USA. Other prominent sites included the Walker Airforce base in Roswell New Mexico, Wright Patterson Airforce Base in Dayton Ohio, Plant 42 in Palmdale, and the Dulce airforce base in New Mexico (to name a few).

The thick veil of secrecy over Area 51 (which was only officially admitted to exist by the CIA in 2013) created a climate ripe for speculation and disinformation narratives.

The simultaneous role of Richard Bissell, Allen Dulles and Charles Cabell as pioneers of the new UFO sacred lore AND the CIA’s directing role of America’s drug culture should not be seen as disconnected from their role overseeing the transformation of the USA from a national republic into a global hegemon imposing its power via paramilitary coups, financial warfare and assassinations.

And it is also no coincidence that all three men would be fired by President John F Kennedy who held a very different conception of America’s role in the world than the dystopic nightmare advanced by CIA and MI6.

President Kennedy’s New Paradigm

When President Kennedy discovered the scope of the CIA’s renegade operations to enmesh the USA into a war with Vietnam, Cuba and the Soviet Union, he reacted with a force of moral courage which Dulles did not believe possible. At the end of 1961, JFK carried out a major purge of the CIA’s top brass including CIA director Allen Dulles, CIA deputy director Charles Cabell of Project Bluebook fame and CIA Director of Plans Richard Bissell stating that he would “splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it into the winds”.

On October 11, 1963, Kennedy passed National Security Action Memorandum 263 to begin a phased withdrawal of US troops from the new war in Vietnam which Dulles’ CIA had prepared for years.

On September 20, 1963, President Kennedy delivered a groundbreaking speech to the United Nations calling for an end to the Cold War by introducing a new paradigm of cooperation through cutting edge technologies developed in the space program as a basis for friendship between Russians and Americans.

Kennedy understood that unless a positive mission based on creative discoveries and win-win cooperation could be accepted by the Russians and Americans alike, then it was only a matter of time before imperial thinking would lead the world towards thermonuclear annihilation.

Unfortunately, only four weeks after Kennedy’s offer for US-Russia space cooperation and three weeks after calling for ending the war in Vietnam, the president was murdered.

With Kennedy’s murder, followed by his brother’s murder only five years later, the takeover of the USA proceeded much more aggressively.

Vietnam and the Age of Unreality

The cauldron of Vietnam lit southeast Asia ablaze with the blood of millions of civilians and young American men for the coming decade.

The war in Vietnam also incubated a new breed of satanist that would soon become a vanguard inside of the US military with figures such as Edward Landsdale, The Temple of Set’s Colonel Michael Aquino, and UFO-logist Colonel John Alexander overseeing an overhaul of the US military.

This ‘revolution in military affairs’ was led by The Rockefeller-directed Trilateral Commission and implemented by Major General Albert Stubblebine head of U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command under Ronald Reagan.

This new breed of military satanist worked closely with General Stubblebine to bring MK Ultra into the official corridors of US military decision making.

Under their patronage, new age spoon benders emerged onto the scene. These were new military trainees who were taught that they could be modern Mithraic supersoldiers, or new Jedi Templar Knights. These soldiers were taught to astral project, destroy the hearts of their enemies with mind power and run through walls with the help of drugs and hypnotism. Some of the official names for these new military training programs begun in 1978 were: The First Earth Batallion, The Goat Lab and The Jedi Warriors.

One of the most important manifestos guiding this new military doctrine was written by Colonel Michael Aquino, the former lieutenant of Anton Levay’s Church of Satan who created his own satanic Church dubbed the Temple of Set after returning from Vietnam.

The document was dubbed Mindwar and called for a total war on the minds of the populations of the globe both enemy and friendly alike using next generation technologies and psychiatric techniques. Aquino writes:

“MindWar must be strategic in emphasis, with tactical applications playing a reinforcing, supplementary role. In its strategic context, MindWar must reach out to friends, enemies, and neutrals alike across the globe... State of the art developments in satellite communication, video recording techniques, and laser and optical transmission of broadcasts make possible a penetration of the minds of the world such as would have been inconceivable just a few years ago. Like the sword Excalibur [King Arthur’s magical sword—ed.], we have but to reach out and seize this tool; and it can transform the world for us if we have the courage and the integrity to enhance civilization with it. If we do not accept Excalibur, then we relinquish our ability to inspire foreign cultures with our morality. If they can then desire moralities unsatisfactory to us, we have no choice but to fight them on a more brutish level.”

While this transformation of the US military was unfolding, and America’s soul was slipping away, another of Lawrence Rockefeller’s sponsored projects was bringing the new UFO religion into reality via the Stargate Project at the Stanford Research Institute.

The Stargate Project attempted to create a scientific façade for paranormal activity, telepathy, and telekinesis using thousands of human guinea pigs and later fed into the Revolution in Military Affairs which ushered in the war against Terrorism starting with Desert Storm in Iraq, 9-11 and forever wars in the middle east since 2001.

This Rockefeller-funded program was staffed by several UFO promoting scientists affiliated with US military intelligence by the names of Harold Puthoff, Ingo Swann, Jacques Vallee and of course the shadowy figure J. Allan Hynek.

J Allan Hynek had been a controlling figure from the earliest days of the Cold War, serving as the lead scientist on Project Grudge, Project Sign, and Project Bluebook. He had also consulted Stephen Spielberg on the film ET, and created the codification system for close encounters, including Close Encounters of the Third Kind, even being given a role within Spielberg’s movie of the same name.

Hynek also delivered speeches to the United Nations calling for a world wide agency and database under a supranational agency to monitor UFO sightings in preparation for a full disclosure of ET-government collusion.

Hynek’s Rosicrucian Revival

It should be noted that until 1966 J Allen Hynek played the role of anti-UFO rationalist advancing the most absurd ‘scientific theories’ to explain away thousands of UFO observations made by civilians. AFTER 1965 however, something strange occurred, as Hynek came out of the closet and became the world’s loudest evangelist of UFO encounters and worked with his student Jacques Vallee to advance the interdimensional ET hypothesis by 1969 as outlined in Vallee’s Passport to Magonia. This 1969 book popularized the notion that ETs were interdimensional travelers shaping humanity’s evolution taking the form of demons, angels, poltergeists, and folk tales of elves, and fairies.

In a recent interview, Jacques Vallee, who had been a friend of the Church of Satan’s Anton Levay, described the secretive Rosicrucian order of which both he and J. Allan Hynek were life long members.

Question: Dr. Vallee, how did you become interested in the order of the Rose Cross, and what value did it have in your growth and development?

Dr. Jacques Vallee: As a young student, I must have been 18 or 19 when I first became interested. I was really looking for information about traditions and I became aware of the fact that science didn’t just come out of the imagination of a few people, that there was a tradition of research that went very far back, and that at some period in history had been actually underground. I was looking for information about that. That’s what led me to the Rosicrucian tradition

Question: I was surprised also to learn later on that Dr. Hynek was also a member for a number of years.

Dr. Jacques Vallee: Yes, I think I relate in my diary the time when we came to discussing this and I was delighted to learn that he had, for many years, gotten information from the tradition as wel… those organizations were very sincere and gave us a start.

The Mystery cult known as Rosicrucians originated in the early 15th century, as a gnostic sect of sorcerers who based their secret teachings on a mixture of ancient mystery cults, sex magic, Hermeticism, alchemy and Kaballism.

When the Templar Order was discovered to be practicing black magic and worshipping the androgenous demon Baphomet, the Mithraic sect of Crusading mystic warriors was wiped out in the early 14th century. After this crushing, the Rosicrucians became the new conduit for this anti-Christian sect devoted to creating a new order and a new type of humanity under a revived network of pagan deities overseen by necromancers, and high priests.

The Rise of the New Sorcerers

These new high priests would soon bring online a new UFO disclosure project called the National Institute for Discovery Science, funded by American billionaire Robert Bigelow and headquartered at a new occult command center named ‘Skinwalker Ranch’ in Ballard, Utah.

The National Institute for Discovery Science would work closely with Laurence Rockefeller’s Disclosure Project, bankrolling UFO disclosure literature and even sponsoring Senate House leader Harry Reid who passed legislation creating the Pentagon’s Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program in 2007.

This agency also oversaw the creation of Tom Delonge’s To The Stars Academy in 2014 and did much to launch Congressional hearings on UFOs featuring testimonials from such military intelligence assets as David Grusch and Luis Elizondo.

Leading figures within the American deep state could be found advising this new ‘civilian UFO disclosure agency’ including a CIA director of operations, former Deputy Assistant secretary for Defense Intelligence, former Director of Information for White House Technology, and former chief of the CIA’s counter-biological weapons program.

Throughout the Cold War, the mythology of “Extra Terrestrial gods” both seeding and overseeing humanity’s evolution across millennia would be cultivated by the modern sorcerers of the CIA- following the template of HG Wells.

The objective was never about aliens, UFOs or disclosure… but was always about the creation of a new world religion whose polytheistic deities and drug-laced rites of initiation would be overseen by a new class of technocratic priests which came to be called ‘social engineers’, or ‘Transhumanists’.

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Bio:Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).