The New Eugenics: Transhumanism and the Myth of the 4th Industrial Revolution

The 're-organization' of the world's societies, cultures, economies and politics seem to be occurring at a rapidly intensifying pace.

International bodies controlled by technocrats all seem to be telling us, and the governments of the world, 'how it's going to be', and why it is 'all for our own good'. A relatively small group of individuals are actually redefining what healthy means, how we should think about money, food, technology, ideologies, the weather, and even each other. These people have formed a technocratic infrastructure with a reach and a wrongheadedness that boggles the mind, and when the implications of their policies are realized, it terrorizes the heart.

But this juggernaut of pathological group-think did not spring up overnight, and did not come from nowhere. Someone, and their groups, had to have come up with the "scientific" and philosophical doctrines that dictated the "logic" and "reasoning" behind such transhumanist, socialist, authoritarian and eugenic policies and developments as we're seeing today. In this edition of MindMatters, Matthew Ehret puts some giant historical figures in a whole new light, and shows how these famous personalities' thinking and huge influence have shaped an agenda for control that is as pervasive as it is monstrous.

Part one: How The Unthinkable Became Thinkable: Eric Lander, Julian Huxley And The Awakening of Sleeping Monsters

Part two: Eugenics, The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Clash of Two Systems

Part three: From Russell and Hilbert to Wiener and Harari: The Disturbing Origins of Cybernetics and Transhumanism

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the'Untold History of Canada' book series and in 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .